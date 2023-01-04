It's the end of an era. University of Denver lacrosse coach Bill Tierney will retire at the end of the season. Tierney is entering his 14th season with the Pioneers. He quickly turned DU into a powerhouse becoming the first Western team to win a national title in 2015. Prior to coming to Denver, Tierney spent 28 years at Princeton where the Tigers won 7 national titles. During his 42 year career, Tierney has won 429 games and made 30 NCAA tournament appearances. Tierney is the fastest division 1 coach to reach 400 wins and was inducted into the USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2002. "They say, 'When you know, you know,' and as my career draws to a close, I'm at peace with this decision," Tierney said. While I know a lot of the focus will be on this being my last season, I'm really excited to get the whistle back around my neck next week and start the preseason with this great group of student-athletes." Spoken like a true coach.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO