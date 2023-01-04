Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco weighs reviving downtown Silo District Trolley in new form
The free bus that ran between Magnolia Market at the Silos, parking areas and downtown businesses stopped cold when the pandemic hit in 2020. The service might come back in a new form, but city officials are still determining what its route and funding model would look like. The city...
WacoTrib.com
Retrial in infant's 2013 death to stay in Waco for now
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco will have to wait for jury selection next week to see if the trial will be moved to another county, and prosecutors will have to present their case without hair follicle evidence used in the initial trial.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt police: Threats with gun land woman in jail
Hewitt police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at her husband and a child in front of the home she shared with him. Police reported Shawna Kay King, 51, threatened her husband and a juvenile girl with a firearm Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Bowie Lane.
WacoTrib.com
Vanguard senior gains QuestBridge scholarship
Vanguard College Preparatory School senior Aldo Ibarra has received a full four-year scholarship to the University of Notre Dame through the 2022 QuestBridge National College Match program. Match Scholarship recipients are granted early admission to one of QuestBridge’s college partners with a full four-year scholarship worth more than $200,000.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
MCC notebook: Just call Gill 'Mister Milestone' after latest round-number win
It seems like big wins and big milestones are somewhat routine for McLennan Community College athletic teams. Conference championships and competing for national championships are the standards for all the Highlander and Highlassie programs. Kevin Gill’s 500th win as the MCC men’s basketball coach is the latest example.
WacoTrib.com
Concerts, variety highlight Waco's spring entertainment calendar
It’s not quite the wedding adage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, but entertainment on the horizon for spring does find variety and a mix of the new and familiar. Among the familiar are return visits by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, this time at the...
WacoTrib.com
Edwards, Baylor still waiting on waiver to play; Kentucky disputes circumstances around transfer
Shortly before Christmas, a young Baylor women’s basketball fan held up a sign that said what a lot of fellow Bear fans were thinking: “Can Dre come out and play?”. Turns out that Baylor would love Dre’Una Edwards to play. But at this point it’s really out of Baylor’s and Edwards’ hands.
Comments / 0