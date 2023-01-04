Effective: 2023-01-03 15:23:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 23:52:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Belmont; Monroe FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont and Monroe. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following counties, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio and Wetzel. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1254 PM EST, emergency management reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wheeling, Uniontown, Moundsville, Connellsville, Bellaire, Waynesburg, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Monessen, California, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Charleroi, Shadyside, Masontown, Bentleyville, Brownsville, New Stanton, Fredericktown- Millsboro and South Connellsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO