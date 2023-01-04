Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Valley Medical and Wellness Opens New Bemidji Clinic
Bemidji, MN— January 5, 2023 — Valley Medical and Wellness, a premier provider of addiction and pain treatment services, today announced the grand opening of its new Bemidji clinic. The Bemidji clinic is located in the 4 West Building, 403 4th Street Northwest, Suite 140, Bemidji, MN, 56601. Convenient parking is available.
redlakenationnews.com
Dallas "Ducky" Wayne Smith
April 26, 1971 ~ December 25, 2022 (age 51) Dallas "Ducky" Wayne Smith, 51, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his spiritual journey from the Cass Lake IHS Hospital on Christmas Day 2022. Ducky was born in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Margaret (Beaulieu) and Kenneth Smith on April 26, 1971....
redlakenationnews.com
Canterbury Park recalibrates as 2012 deal with Mdewakanton Sioux expires
The end of a year is a time for looking forward and looking back. Randy Sampson did some of both last week, as Canterbury Park marked the expiration of its landmark agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The deal, which added about $70 million to Canterbury's purses over the...
redlakenationnews.com
The legend of Leech Lake: Taryn Frazer, Cass Lake's face of basketball, nets Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year
Dec. 31-CASS LAKE - The winter solstice arrives, and with it comes the year's longest night. The snow hasn't stopped in days on the Leech Lake Reservation, and the temperature is frozen solid well below zero. But Cass Lake-Bena High School lights up when Taryn Frazer walks in, radiating with...
KIMT
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
northernnewsnow.com
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
redlakenationnews.com
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
Popular Superior Gift Shop To Close Permanently
The popular gift shop, Cedar Barn located in Superior, has announced it will close. A few weeks ago another Northland business announced that it will close its doors. Northland Spay and Neuter in Duluth was the first spay/neuter clinic in the state of Minnesota to offer services to privately owned animals, and has provided this service for the Northland for the past 13 years.
KEYC
Authorities respond to car fire in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities responded to a car fire in North Mankato, this morning. Around 10:30 a.m., North Mankato Fire Department and public safety sectioned off Lee and Hoover street. A car fire was reported in the garage of the Hoover Estates apartment complex. Smoke surrounded the area...
lptv.org
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
Faribault County Register
Healeys find a home for everyone
There is a business in Blue Earth that few people know about, and yet they have been here for 15 years, employ some 50 people and own property all over town. Healey Homes has 11 clients in Blue Earth who have developmental disabilities. But, instead of having their clients in a group home, Healey Homes has 11 individual houses for their clients to live in. One person in each house.
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth Area: Significant Snowfall + Ice Glaze Expected
It appears Mother Nature isn't waiting very long to give us our first winter storm of 2023 and this one will certainly make travel difficult across the Northland. The National Weather Service in Duluth had been tracking this winter storm throughout the weekend, which they expected to impact southern Minnesota before heading toward the Duluth area.
WDIO-TV
Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents
With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
FOX 21 Online
Two Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease In Duluth Apartment
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have popped up in a Duluth apartment building. One case happened in October, and the other was in December. Both people were living in the Woodland Garden Apartments, which is for low-income seniors. This...
Comments / 0