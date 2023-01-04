ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

15 under 40 Winners Announced

MANHATTAN, KS (January 2, 2023) The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce have released the inaugural 15 under 40 class of young professionals making a difference in their communities. Winners of 2023’s 15 under 40 will be recognized at a special reception in their honor on Jan. 12...
MANHATTAN, KS
New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested

A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve. Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.
SALINA, KS
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 4

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JASON MEYER SMITH, 47, Salina, Failure to appear x2; Bond $80,000. BRIAN JAMES DROGE, 41, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. MACAIAH LEVY...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Manhattan, KS
