Read full article on original website
Related
15 under 40 Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, KS (January 2, 2023) The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce have released the inaugural 15 under 40 class of young professionals making a difference in their communities. Winners of 2023’s 15 under 40 will be recognized at a special reception in their honor on Jan. 12...
ksal.com
New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested
A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve. Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JASON MEYER SMITH, 47, Salina, Failure to appear x2; Bond $80,000. BRIAN JAMES DROGE, 41, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. MACAIAH LEVY...
Minor injuries reported in two vehicle crash on McCall Rd. on Wed. morning
MANHATTAN - Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, Riley County Police Department was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of McCall Road and Carlson Street, near Champion Sportswear and Menards. Upon arrival, officers found a white Ford Explorer and a white Jeep Compass had been involved...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0