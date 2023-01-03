ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
Cobblestone Hotel moves ahead

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a public hearing, the Cullman Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the short-form subdivision for the Cobblestone Hotel property at 1835 Main Ave. SW.  The new hotel, with a more central location than the ample lodging choices along Alabama Highway 157, promises “big city quality, small town values” with a fitness center, 24 hour Starbucks coffee service and an on-site, 24-hour convenience store.  The planning commission also held a public hearing to move the lot line for a property at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The short-form subdivision was approved.  Lastly, the short-form subdivision for property on County Road 1402, to be divided into five lots, was tabled until February’s planning commission meeting. County Road 1402 runs from Alabama Highway 157 by Ponder Wrecker and Auto to County Road 1435/Eva Road.  Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
Cullman City Schools sets community meetings for strategic plan update

With 2023 now underway, Cullman City Schools is seeking community feedback to gauge key priorities, ideas and goals for the district’s strategic plan for the future.  School leaders will conduct three community meetings this month to gather feedback and perception data from parents and community members to help frame a plan and set goals for Cullman City Schools for the next five to seven years. The meetings are open to the public and anyone in the Cullman community is invited to attend.  The meetings are set for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Terri Pines; Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at West...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 6, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 6, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 4 • theft by deception; Arby’s; cash Jan. 5 • theft of property-1st degree; Mitch Smith Chevrolet; 2019 Ford F350; $66,994 • criminal trespass-3rd degree; Dollar General; Hwy. 278 W Arrests Jan. 5 Graves, Christopher S.; 39 • criminal trespass-3rd degree Harris, Barbara A.; 33 • criminal trespass-3rd degree Sloan, Shamika L.; 40 • fugitive from justice Penn, Crystal W.; 40 • FTA- insurance violation • FTA- fail to register vehicle • FTA- driving without license • FTA- switched tag Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Search for Bradley Lard

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office investigating more than 100 new tips in 2019 missing persons case. Bradley Lard has been missing out of Lauderdale County since 2019.
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3. The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing...
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
