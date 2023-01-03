With 2023 now underway, Cullman City Schools is seeking community feedback to gauge key priorities, ideas and goals for the district’s strategic plan for the future. School leaders will conduct three community meetings this month to gather feedback and perception data from parents and community members to help frame a plan and set goals for Cullman City Schools for the next five to seven years. The meetings are open to the public and anyone in the Cullman community is invited to attend. The meetings are set for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Terri Pines; Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at West...

