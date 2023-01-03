ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, Mississippi

Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, MS passed away from this life Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Boswell Center in Magee, MS. She was born Wednesday, June 16, 1943 in Mize, Mississippi.
MIZE, MS
mageenews.com

Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master’s Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree

At midnight on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashlea Buntin and her husband piled into the family van with their five children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to begin an 11-hour trip to the Mississippi College campus.
CLINTON, MS
earnthenecklace.com

Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?

When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Famous Mississippians make Rolling Stone “Top 200″ list

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rolling Stone magazine published the “Top 200 Singers of All Time.” Mississippi holds claim to at least 10 of the artists listed, including number three, Sam Cooke. Cooke is a legendary R&B singer from Clarksdale, Mississippi. Cooke is just one of the most recent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Mississippi Coaching Legend Jim Carmody Passes Away at Age 89

Rarely has there ever been a football coach to serve at all three major universities in Mississippi. Jim Carmody is the first to do so on two separate occasions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Tea & Coloring @ the Library

MageeNews.com is a news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
MADISON, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - The 2023 Carnival Season is underway, and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll! Here’s a look at parades and events happening all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll add it to our list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2 killed in crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victims as 69-year-old Gary Tomlinson, of Clinton, and 81-year-old William Addkinson, of Jackson. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton […]
