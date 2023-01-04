Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Says He's "Messed Up" After Snow Plow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans...
Jeremy Renner Requires Second Surgery For Extensive Injuries Caused by Snow Plow Accident
As Jeremy Renner continues to remain in critical but stable condition following a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, it has been reported that the actor is required additional surgery for his extensive injuries. According to the DailyMail, Jeremy Renner underwent his first surgery on Monday (January 2nd),...
Jeremy Renner Speaks Out for First Time Since Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed
The actor shared on Instagram that he's currently "too messed up now to type" Jeremy Renner is thanking fans for their support two days after suffering serious injuries in a snowplow accident. The Hawkeye actor, 51, broke his silence on Tuesday, sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption. Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being involved in a snowplow accident on his property...
IGN
Jeremy Renner Shared an Image of Himself After His Snow Plowing Accident and Surgery
Update 2 on 01/03/2023: Jeremy Renner has shared an image of himself after his surgery and has thanked everyone who has sent their love and support. "Thank you all for your kind words," Renner wrote on Instagram. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
CNET
Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the...
Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident
New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
Jeremy Renner ‘run over’ by 14,000-pound snowplow, sheriff says
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. Renner was “run over” by an “extremely large...
