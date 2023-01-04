ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
parsippanyfocus.com

Commissioners Will Hold Annual Meeting on Friday

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Commissioners will hold an Annual Meeting on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room (555) and by WebEx at the Morris County Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown. John Krickus will serve as Commissioner Director, and Christine...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

James Cryan Named Parsippany’s Business Administrator

PARSIPPANY — James M. Cryan, the former Township Administrator of Cranford, has been appointed as Parsippany’s newest Business Administrator. The Township Council approved Cryan 5-0. He will assume the position as of Monday, January 9. The former Business Administrator, Frederick C. Carr, left office during the Christmas vacation....
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow

I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
njspots.com

Exploring Abandoned Spot of Dickerson Mine Preserve

New Jersey has a long history of mining minerals such as iron, copper, and zinc. Mining began here in the 1600′ s when Dutch settlers first started searching for copper along the Delaware. In Mine Township in Morris County, Dickerson Mine Preserve is a 280-acre park featuring nine trails....
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $319,735 sold in Warren County

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 31, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Paul Mart, located at 462 South Main St., in Phillipsburg. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy