Commissioners Will Hold Annual Meeting on Friday
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Commissioners will hold an Annual Meeting on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room (555) and by WebEx at the Morris County Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown. John Krickus will serve as Commissioner Director, and Christine...
James Cryan Named Parsippany’s Business Administrator
PARSIPPANY — James M. Cryan, the former Township Administrator of Cranford, has been appointed as Parsippany’s newest Business Administrator. The Township Council approved Cryan 5-0. He will assume the position as of Monday, January 9. The former Business Administrator, Frederick C. Carr, left office during the Christmas vacation....
I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow
I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 21-27, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Morris County man charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges after he allegedly knocked down a mailbox in Denville Township, according to police. On Jan. 4, at around 12:31 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a male running down Franklin Road after knocking down a mailbox, police said.
Exploring Abandoned Spot of Dickerson Mine Preserve
New Jersey has a long history of mining minerals such as iron, copper, and zinc. Mining began here in the 1600′ s when Dutch settlers first started searching for copper along the Delaware. In Mine Township in Morris County, Dickerson Mine Preserve is a 280-acre park featuring nine trails....
Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $319,735 sold in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 31, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Paul Mart, located at 462 South Main St., in Phillipsburg. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
Former N.J. official admits defrauding health care fund of millions of dollars
The former manager of a publicly-funded state program and a woman who aided him admitted Wednesday that they defrauded it of more than $4.5 million, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. Harry Pizutelli, 64, of Edison, and Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Law enforcement officials seek assistance following Manalapan crash
MANALAPAN — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in. finding the driver who may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash with a. male juvenile pedestrian on Dec. 27 in Manalapan, Monmouth County Prosecutor. Raymond S. Santiago announced on Jan. 3. A joint investigation by...
Driver extricated from car after collision with school bus in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle following a crash with a school bus in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A Honda Accord collided with a school bus at around 3:54 p.m. on...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
