mageenews.com
Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, Mississippi
Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, MS passed away from this life Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Boswell Center in Magee, MS. She was born Wednesday, June 16, 1943 in Mize, Mississippi.
earnthenecklace.com
Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?
When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
mageenews.com
Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master’s Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree
At midnight on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashlea Buntin and her husband piled into the family van with their five children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to begin an 11-hour trip to the Mississippi College campus.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
2 killed in crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victims as 69-year-old Gary Tomlinson, of Clinton, and 81-year-old William Addkinson, of Jackson. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters are calling a driver “very lucky” after he survived an accident that landed his car underwater. According to the Jones County Fire Council (JCFC), the accident occurred Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. along Trace Road in Jones County. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.
mageenews.com
Look who has Qualified for Election!
As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 12/26 – 1/2
The Magee Police Report showed two felony fleeing charges for the week of December 22-January 2, 2023. Jarred Paul Padgett of 454 Simpson Hwy 545, Magee and Frazier Feazell 503 Kingwood Circle D3, both were charged with Felony Fleeing. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WLBT
Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt, led by the Canton Police Department, is underway for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Canton Friday night. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man fled the store on foot. Chief Brown says the suspect entered the store with...
WLBT
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling...
WDAM-TV
Solar farm proposed for Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -- Lamar County neighbors will soon have an opportunity to learn more about a proposal that could bring a solar farm to the county. Some neighbors are already voicing concerns about the project and the potential impact to the land, environment, and property values. The Lamar...
WDAM-TV
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
impact601.com
Wednesday morning rollover takes place in front of church
The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday morning on Highway 184 at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community. The Ford SUV involved in the crash was occupied by an adult female and her teenage daughter who were initially evaluated at...
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on vandalized Columbia City Cemetery
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The grounds of the Columbia City Cemetery now have several toppled headstones. According to the Columbia Police Department, the damages were caused by vandalism on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officers sent out a community alert on the AtlasOne app the following day to ask anyone with information...
