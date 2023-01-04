Read full article on original website
B I L L
1d ago
Schmidt's office dropping charges and releasing arsons?! These guys confessed to trying to burn down woods in Portland! How is it that Mulnomah County residents do not see the tie between increased crimes of all kinds, and Mike Schmidt not prosecuting criminals?
Reply(4)
7
TheEarth011
1d ago
Mike Schmidt and his minions should go away forever!!!! We don't even have the law in Oregon!!! It's a wild west territory running by 🤡 clowns!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Related
KGW
Authorities identify victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
Man who chewed off the ear of 78-year-old man on Oregon train platform said the victim was a robot, police say
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said. Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday,...
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
1 man, 2 teens arrested after Portland police discover loaded weapons in car
A man and two teen boys were arrested Tuesday after Portland police say they were driving around with multiple loaded weapons in the car.
Portland arson suspect charged for historic church fire leaving 1905 house of worship marked for demolition
A suspect was arrested for the devastating fire that left the circa 1905 Old Portland Korean Church marked for demolition in a neighborhood known for its "heavy transient activity."
koamnewsnow.com
Man accused of chewing off man's ear said victim was a robot trying to kill him, police say
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said. Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday,...
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
Investigators release surveillance photos of suspect in SE Portland bank arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Fire Investigations Unit released surveillance photos of a man suspected of arson at a bank in Southeast Portland in late December. Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded around 3:13 a.m. to a fire at Bank of America on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 38th Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the building's front door when they arrived. They located several hot spots inside the building, but the fire did not spread to the basement. A second alarm was called and additional crews were deployed to help put the fire out, which was extinguished about an hour later.
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
Oregon suspect chews off elderly man’s ear, part of face in bloody train platform attack: police
Koryn Kraemer, 25, was arrested in Gresham, Oregon, Tuesday after police say he was caught chewing off a 78-year-old man's ear and part of his face on a MAX train platform.
Panel split on whether to charge deputy in Officer Sahota’s death
A group of outside attorneys failed to reach a consensus on whether Deputy John Feller should be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown church
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Gresham MAX attack suspect claimed victim smelled like a robot, DA's office says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence and injuries that may be disturbing to some readers. The man accused of attacking an elderly man on a Gresham light rail platform on Tuesday told responding officers that they had "saved his life" by separating him from the victim, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office on Wednesday.
WWEEK
Teens Suspected of Lighting Series of Fires in Southeast Portland Indicted on Slew of Arson Charges
Three Portland teenagers suspected of starting a string of grass fires in Mt. Tabor Park this summer were indicted on a slew of charges Jan. 3 after a grand jury proceeding in late December. The three 18-year-olds—Malik Hares, Sam Perkins and Wayne Chen—were indicted on a total of 14 charges,...
kptv.com
Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
Portland police identify December victims of 2 murder-suicides
Portland police have identified the victims in back-to-back murder-suicides in Portland in December. Peter Reader, 84, shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Barbara Reader, on Dec. 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Northeast Portland. He then shot and killed himself, police said Wednesday. The couple had lived in the neighborhood...
KATU.com
Police identify three people dead after murder-suicide situation in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified the family members involved in what they believe was a murder-suicide situation in Southeast Portland last month. According to Portland Police, the shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 at a home in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street. CRIME...
Independent panel disagrees on whether deputy was justified in fatal shooting of Vancouver officer
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A panel of five Washington prosecutors tasked with an independent review of the January 2022 death of an off-duty Vancouver police officer who was unintentionally shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff's deputy, were unable to "reach a consensus" on whether the deputy acted in "good faith" when he opened fire.
With burglaries up more than 20% in Portland, business owners look for solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglaries in Portland are up more than 20%, according to crime statistics from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). There were 5,436 burglaries reported in Portland from November 2020 to November 2021. That number rose to 6,492 from November 2021 to November 2022, an increase of 1,056.
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 12