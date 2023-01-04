Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend Hilariously Criticizes Bucks Superstar For 'Not Dunking As High' As Before
Mariah Riddlesprigger wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to jump higher when going for a dunk.
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
3 sharpshooters the Lakers can sign to a 10-day contract to provide a jolt
The Los Angeles Lakers need help if they are going to make any sort of run at the playoffs this season. The options for Los Angeles are limited, with Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn being the team’s only two trade assets. That being said, the buyout market is around...
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
"I got so caught up in what he'd said that I forgot about guarding him" - When P.J. Brown lost focus because of what Michael Jordan told him
A few words from the GOAT were all it took to make a solid defender like P.J. distracted in the middle of a game
