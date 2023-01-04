ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

