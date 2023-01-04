ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
GEORGIA STATE
carolinatails.org

Crisis at Shelters Across SC

For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms

A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina. “It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
LEXINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House

WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wgac.com

COVID-19 Levels High Again in Some South Carolina Counties

Health officials in South Carolina are recommending that masks be worn in at least 17 counties due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Cases in Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Newberry, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg, Dorchester and Hampton Counties have more than doubled over the past week. None of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA are on the list of those with the highest levels.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy