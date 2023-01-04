Read full article on original website
WMBF
Retiring state superintendent Spearman shares her outlook on the future of education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A week from Wednesday, South Carolina public schools will be under new leadership in Columbia. Republican Ellen Weaver is set to become the next state superintendent, heading South Carolina’s largest state agency, with current superintendent Molly Spearman retiring after not seeking re-election for a third term last year.
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
WMBF
SC schools superintendent Spearman reflects on her 8 years in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - In just over a week, South Carolina’s public schools will be under new leadership. Republican Ellen Weaver will take over as superintendent of education, succeeding Molly Spearman, who is retiring after opting to not seek re-election for a third term last fall. Spearman, who would...
WJCL
South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana
S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural South Carolina, report says
We're taking a closer look at South Carolina's labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing.
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
furman.edu
Former SC governor turns 90, looks back on life, reaching highest level of public service
Upon Richard W. Riley’s 90th birthday Jan. 2, news outlets paid tribute to the former South Carolina governor (1979–1987) and U.S. secretary of education (1993–2001) under Bill Clinton. The State’s Lyn Riddle covered the nonagenarian and namesake of The Riley Institute at Furman University. The retrospective...
Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms
A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina. “It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.
SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session.
SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
South Carolina tax cuts, police reform laws become effective Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2023, South Carolinians can expect to see police reform and state income tax cuts. One of the bills making the most headlines has to do with taxpayer’s money. With a bigger than ever budget surplus, lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that reduces the top income tax rate statewide from 7% to 6.5%.
wpde.com
Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House
WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
wgac.com
COVID-19 Levels High Again in Some South Carolina Counties
Health officials in South Carolina are recommending that masks be worn in at least 17 counties due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Cases in Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Newberry, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg, Dorchester and Hampton Counties have more than doubled over the past week. None of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA are on the list of those with the highest levels.
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in South Carolina history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The first […]
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
YAHOO!
2022 was tumultuous year in Alex Murdaugh, Russell Laffitte sagas. What to expect in 2023.
The year 2022 was eventful for disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh and one of his alleged accomplices, former Hampton banker Russell L. Laffitte, and 2023 looks to be just as monumental. Murdaugh is making SC legal and criminal history as he is charged with the high-profile,...
