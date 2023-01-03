ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
News 12

Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic

The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say

A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun

TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
WOODBURY, NY

