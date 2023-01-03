Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
Morris Plains School District Plans Renovations, ModernizationsMorristown MinuteMorris Plains, NJ
Do you recognize these people? Newburgh police need your help
Police say they are wanted in relation to a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas.
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car
A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
bkreader.com
Elderly Woman Killed in Canarsie Hit-Run was Second Person in Her Family to be Killed by a Driver in the Borough
An elderly grandmother killed in a Brooklyn hit-and-run had a daughter who was killed in a similar crash 10 years earlier, the woman’s devastated family said Thursday. “It wasn’t her time,” the daughter told the Daily News. “She had no health issues. She still would’ve been living.”
wrnjradio.com
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County Friday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in the local lanes at milepost 45...
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing.
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
45-year-old woman found dead with stab wound inside East Harlem apartment
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an apartment.
Man Charged After Victim's Legs Amputated In Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Brentwood, DA Says
A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly drove on Long Island while drunk at more than twice the legal limit and crashed into a victim, causing her legs to be amputated. Kevin Rosas Daqui, of Brooklyn, was indicted for the crash that happened in Brentwood in November,...
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say
A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
Bronx man stole over $8K worth of iPhones, Apple Watches delivered to Trumbull homes
When police confronted the suspect, he told investigators he was picking up a package for his girlfriend who lives in the Dominican Republic and who mistakenly ordered an iPhone to to the wrong address in Trumbull.
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
