Look: These NFL Figures Have Made Big Donations to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page for his charity's toy drive has eclipsed $5.5 million donated.

The list of major donors also doubles as a who's-who of NFL stars.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, big names like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($12,000), Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara Wilson ($10,000), Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ($10,000), the Washington Commanders ($5,000) and others have all monetarily supported Hamlin's foundation in big ways.

The Buffalo Bills safety started the Chasing M's Foundation in order to raise money to buy toys for children in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.

Since suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin's GoFundMe page for his toy drive has gone viral .

Current New Orleans Saints and former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, along with his wife JJ, contributed $3,000. They have history with Bills fans, who famously raised more than $400,000 for Dalton's charity in 2017 when Dalton and the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens in the final game of the regular season, clinching a playoff berth for the Bills.

Other names around the NFL — like Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and ESPN's Adam Schefter — made sizable donations as well.

Twenty-four hours after Hamlin's horrifying collapse, the NFL world continues to send its prayers for his full recovery.