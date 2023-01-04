Read full article on original website
Disabled passengers on Avanti trains say they have had to sit in toilets to get seat
One wheelchair user reported that pre-booked accessible spaces were filled with luggage and no staff were present
BBC
Strike daily: How Wednesday 4 January’s walkouts will affect you
It might be a new year but for train travellers the advice will feel wearily familiar. On Wednesday, people are being told to once again travel only if "absolutely necessary" due to services being cancelled and disrupted. Only one in five trains is due to run. But it's not just...
Almost no trains will run across England on Thursday as drivers strike
Industrial action by Aslef members will stop services on major national rail lines, halting commuter services
Britain’s rail network decimated as third consecutive train strike day of week begins
Britain’s rail network is running a massively reduced service on Thursday as the third consecutive strike day of the week begins.Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union working for 15 different companies have walked out for 24 hours, leaving very few trains between England and Scotland running.Among the operators that will run no services at all on Thursday are Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway, Great Northern, London Northwestern, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, ThamesLink, West Midlands and CrossCountry. Chiltern Railways will not run any services on either Thursday or Friday, while Southwestern’s Island Line will not run...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
BBC
Leeds: Couple's fear for children in council flat 'covered in mould'
The parents of two young children have said leaks in their council flat have left their home "absolutely covered in mould". Leigh Spence and Lewis Lockwood, of Leeds, fear for the health of their two-year-old and eight-month-old sons. They said water had been running down the walls of the boys'...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels
Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
Census 2021: Key statistics for housing by local area in England and Wales
Here are some of the key statistics from the 2021 census for housing by local area across England and Wales.– Homes owned outrightNorth Norfolk is the local authority with the highest percentage of households who own their home outright (48.6%), followed by Rother in East Sussex (48.4%), Staffordshire Moorlands (48.2%), Ceredigion in mid-Wales (47.9%) and Derbyshire Dales (47.7%).In one in four local authorities in England and Wales, at least 40% of households own their home outright.The areas with the lowest levels are all in London, with Tower Hamlets having the lowest percentage (7.8%), followed by Hackney (9.7%), Southwark (10.6%), Islington...
BBC
Temporary bedrooms planned in Hullavington Barracks upgrade
Plans have been submitted for temporary accommodation at an army barracks while refurbishment work is carried out. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) wants to create 75 bedrooms at Hullavington Barracks in Lower Stanton St Quintin. The temporary buildings would be used during a planned five-year upgrade of the Wiltshire barracks.
BBC
Barnsley Council pledges to tackle mould issues in 24 hours
A council has pledged to resolve high priority complaints of mould and damp made by tenants within 24 hours. The number of "live requests" relating to damp, mould or condensation had "significantly increased" by 59% in November, standing at 562 by month's end, a Barnsley Council report said. In private...
BBC
Corby food packaging factory closure could affect 95 jobs
A factory that produces plastic packaging for supermarkets could close with the possible loss of 95 jobs. A consultation is ongoing with workers at Berry Superfos Thermoforming in Corby, Northamptonshire, regarding the possible closure. Berry Global Group has proposed the closure to "streamline operations, increase capacity utilization, and best serve...
BBC
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
BBC
What is known about new Covid variant XBB.1.5?
A new Covid sub-variant is causing some concern in the US, where it is spreading rapidly. Some cases have also been recorded in the UK, so what do you need to know about XBB.1.5?. What is XBB.1.5?. It is yet another offshoot of the globally-dominant Omicron Covid variant. Omicron has...
Number of households renting has more than doubled since 2001, census reveals
Figure highlights rise of ‘generation rent’ over two decades in England and Wales, as home ownership declines
BBC
Bristol: Student flats to be built on car workshop site
Plans for student flats have been approved despite their distance from university buildings. Developers have been given planning permission to build a 49-bed block of student flats in Bedminster, Bristol. The three-storey building would be located more than a 30-minute walk from the closest university campuses. However, planning officers at...
BBC
Leeds parks and green spaces parking to start at 40p an hour
Parking charges from 40p an hour are set to be introduced at some green spaces in Leeds later this year. Golden Acre Park, Middleton Park, Kirkstall Abbey, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam are among the sites where free parking is set to end. The scheme would be rolled...
