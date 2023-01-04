ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oradell, NJ

Ramapo boys basketball sends message with decisive win over Bergen Catholic

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqioN_0k2ac1Bk00

FRANKLIN LAKES − Peyton Seals and Ramapo turned the natural order of North Jersey boys basketball on its head on Tuesday night.

The veteran Green Raiders controlled the final 20 minutes and knocked off Bergen Catholic, 75-62. Seals, the junior point guard, scored a game-high 29 points, including 18 in the first half to help open a 41-30 halftime lead.

“For us, we always have a chip on our shoulder as a public school,” Seals said. “The private schools are always looked at as the better schools, so we have that underdog mentality, and it feels great to get a win over a great team like Bergen Catholic.”

Ramapo, No. 3 in the preseason North Jersey Top 25 rankings , stroked 10 3-pointers, including three apiece in each of the first three quarters to beat No. 2 Bergen Catholic.

Junior Chris Cervino hit a quartet of 3-pointers and scored 15, while Seals made a trio of treys to pace Ramapo (8-0).

Senior Nate Burleson II, who recently returned from a knee injury, came off the bench and hit a pair of treys and scored 15. Junior Wyatt Eglinton Manner scored seven of his eight in the first half, including a 3-pointer.

“We definitely shot the ball well tonight,” Ramapo coach Nick Vier said. “We knew we were going to have to make some shots to win this game, and that’s exactly what we did. But we did more than [make 3-pointers]. We also finished at the basket.”

Bergen Catholic, retooling its backcourt after winning last season's Bergen County Jamboree and NJSIAA Non-Public A titles, was led by junior Brandon Benjamin's 16 points.

The 6-foot-8 Benjamin dominated inside early and scored 10 in the first eight minutes to help Bergen Catholic (4-3) enter the second quarter tied at 19.

What it means

Let’s be clear about this: Even though Bergen Catholic has dominated this rivalry, including last season’s 77-69 win in the Jamboree semifinals, Ramapo returns four starters from its state Group 3 runner-up roster and owned the edge in experience.

“I’m elated for the win, very excited for my guys, excited for our program,” said Vier, a Bergen Catholic graduate who succeeded another Crusaders graduate, Joey Sandberg. “It’s taken many years trying to get over the hump.”

Ramapo’s win provides the inside track to earning a higher seed than Bergen Catholic entering the Bergen Jamboree seeding meeting Jan. 23. Right now, Ramapo would be seeded No. 2 behind unbeaten Don Bosco, while Bergen Catholic likely would No. 3 or No. 4.

Key run

Ramapo closed the second quarter with a 12-3 run for the 41-30 halftime lead and Bergen Catholic never came closer than 45-38 on a 3-pointer from the top of the key from junior Terry Copeland.

Seals opened the 12-3 spurt with a 3-pointer from the wing for a 32-27 lead and Cervino added a trey to extend the margin to 35-29. Seals sank another 3-pointer for a 39-30 lead, and Cervino scored in transition to make it 41-30.

“The momentum swing in the second quarter really put us in the driver’s seat,” Vier said. “And with the guys that we have, and with the experience and the poise and the composure, I felt good that we were going to be able to maintain it, as long as we continued making shots, which we did.”

By the numbers

Ramapo shot an impressive 51 percent from the field (25-for-49). The Green Raiders converted 71 percent of their free throws (15-for-21).

Bergen Catholic shot a solid 47 percent from the field (25-for-53). The Crusaders shot only 57 percent from the foul line (8-for-14).

Benjamin was the first of a quartet for Bergen Catholic to score in double figures: Copeland scored 14, freshman Chidi Nwigwe scored 10 of his 12 after intermission, including a pair of 3-pointers, and senior Mikal Klintman scored 10.

They said it

“This is part of the process for us,” Bergen Catholic coach Billy Armstrong said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys, and we’re young, and we’re just building it day by day.”

“It’s a great win for us, and obviously we’re super excited about it, and that’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Seals said. “We stuck to our game plan and the whole team came out with a great win.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ramapo boys basketball sends message with decisive win over Bergen Catholic

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll

Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Barbarajean Douglas, Lacrosse Coach, Dies

Barbarajean Douglas, a teacher and a lacrosse coach in the South Huntington schools, died Dec. 27. She coached lacrosse at both Stimson Middle School and Walt Whitman High School at different points in her career,including twice serving as head lacrosse coach at Whitman. She was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Hudson Reporter

New police officers sworn in across North Hudson

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco and Public Safety Commissioner Allen Pascual administered the oath to six police officers at a ceremony inside the Town Hall municipal chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The new officers include Brooke Bargiel; David Corbisiero Jr.; Jose Figueroa; Alexander Lambros; Yosseline Marquez; and Majd Siyam. They...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Remembering Jerry’s Villa Montvale

MONTVALE—Having stood for decades at Spring Valley Road and Summit Avenue, Jerry’s Villa was the scene of so many banquets, parties, weddings, and other events that it was more of a landmark than just a restaurant. Of course, when most people think of Jerry’s Villa, they are picturing the second one, which opened in 1959. Let’s head back in time a little farther…
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city

Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
GARFIELD, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center

Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Emerson schools superintendent Brian P. Gatens leaving June 30

EMERSON—Longtime schools superintendent Brian P. Gatens wrote the community on Jan. 4 to announce — with gratitude for opportunities he’s had to help guide the district’s growth — that he’s stepping down to start a new job in Leonia on July 1. He said a replacement search would be under way.
EMERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy