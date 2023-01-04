Ramapo boys basketball sends message with decisive win over Bergen Catholic

FRANKLIN LAKES − Peyton Seals and Ramapo turned the natural order of North Jersey boys basketball on its head on Tuesday night.

The veteran Green Raiders controlled the final 20 minutes and knocked off Bergen Catholic, 75-62. Seals, the junior point guard, scored a game-high 29 points, including 18 in the first half to help open a 41-30 halftime lead.

“For us, we always have a chip on our shoulder as a public school,” Seals said. “The private schools are always looked at as the better schools, so we have that underdog mentality, and it feels great to get a win over a great team like Bergen Catholic.”

Ramapo, No. 3 in the preseason North Jersey Top 25 rankings , stroked 10 3-pointers, including three apiece in each of the first three quarters to beat No. 2 Bergen Catholic.

Junior Chris Cervino hit a quartet of 3-pointers and scored 15, while Seals made a trio of treys to pace Ramapo (8-0).

Senior Nate Burleson II, who recently returned from a knee injury, came off the bench and hit a pair of treys and scored 15. Junior Wyatt Eglinton Manner scored seven of his eight in the first half, including a 3-pointer.

“We definitely shot the ball well tonight,” Ramapo coach Nick Vier said. “We knew we were going to have to make some shots to win this game, and that’s exactly what we did. But we did more than [make 3-pointers]. We also finished at the basket.”

Bergen Catholic, retooling its backcourt after winning last season's Bergen County Jamboree and NJSIAA Non-Public A titles, was led by junior Brandon Benjamin's 16 points.

The 6-foot-8 Benjamin dominated inside early and scored 10 in the first eight minutes to help Bergen Catholic (4-3) enter the second quarter tied at 19.

What it means

Let’s be clear about this: Even though Bergen Catholic has dominated this rivalry, including last season’s 77-69 win in the Jamboree semifinals, Ramapo returns four starters from its state Group 3 runner-up roster and owned the edge in experience.

“I’m elated for the win, very excited for my guys, excited for our program,” said Vier, a Bergen Catholic graduate who succeeded another Crusaders graduate, Joey Sandberg. “It’s taken many years trying to get over the hump.”

Ramapo’s win provides the inside track to earning a higher seed than Bergen Catholic entering the Bergen Jamboree seeding meeting Jan. 23. Right now, Ramapo would be seeded No. 2 behind unbeaten Don Bosco, while Bergen Catholic likely would No. 3 or No. 4.

Key run

Ramapo closed the second quarter with a 12-3 run for the 41-30 halftime lead and Bergen Catholic never came closer than 45-38 on a 3-pointer from the top of the key from junior Terry Copeland.

Seals opened the 12-3 spurt with a 3-pointer from the wing for a 32-27 lead and Cervino added a trey to extend the margin to 35-29. Seals sank another 3-pointer for a 39-30 lead, and Cervino scored in transition to make it 41-30.

“The momentum swing in the second quarter really put us in the driver’s seat,” Vier said. “And with the guys that we have, and with the experience and the poise and the composure, I felt good that we were going to be able to maintain it, as long as we continued making shots, which we did.”

By the numbers

Ramapo shot an impressive 51 percent from the field (25-for-49). The Green Raiders converted 71 percent of their free throws (15-for-21).

Bergen Catholic shot a solid 47 percent from the field (25-for-53). The Crusaders shot only 57 percent from the foul line (8-for-14).

Benjamin was the first of a quartet for Bergen Catholic to score in double figures: Copeland scored 14, freshman Chidi Nwigwe scored 10 of his 12 after intermission, including a pair of 3-pointers, and senior Mikal Klintman scored 10.

They said it

“This is part of the process for us,” Bergen Catholic coach Billy Armstrong said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys, and we’re young, and we’re just building it day by day.”

“It’s a great win for us, and obviously we’re super excited about it, and that’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Seals said. “We stuck to our game plan and the whole team came out with a great win.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ramapo boys basketball sends message with decisive win over Bergen Catholic