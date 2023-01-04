Santa Cruz County Storm Central: Read the latest updates on Wednesday's storm

A man surveys stormy seas Monday from the jetty in Capitola. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Welcome to Lookout's Storm Central.

Where we stand

As the National Weather Service is forecasting that the growing atmospheric river to push through much of the Central Coast and Bay Area starting this afternoon and overnight into Thursday.

Santa Cruzans continue to prepare just hours before the heftiest rainfall is expected to hit the county. National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Brayden Murdock said that the “main rainband will likely come in around 4 p.m.”

“The winds are picking up now, and the storm system is just a little off shore,” he said.

Murdock added that, though the entire Monterey peninsula will get hit by the storm, Santa Cruz is likely to get more rain.

“Right now it’s looking like Santa Cruz will get around 2.5 inches and Monterey will get around 1.5 inches,” he said. “That said, there’ll be a lot more in the mountains, with some areas seeing 5 to 6 inches.”

Murdock said that the storm’s movement has slowed down a bit as it approaches the shore, but that isn’t particularly unusual. However, should that slower movement continue, it could cause some problems.

“It’s more concerning if it continues slowing down as it hits landfall,” he said. “A slower moving system means that more rainfall will hit the area before the storm passes.”

— Max Chun

On Tuesday night, the National Weather Service listed the risk level for Santa Cruz County as “extreme” and warned that the storm could be a danger to life and property. The weather service said to expect the storm to topple trees and bring down power lines.

County expects soil to fail soon, downed trees and landslides to follow

Workers prepare sandbags at Ramsay Park in Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Local)

3:50 p.m. — Among the chief concerns heading into Wednesday’s bomb cyclone was the integrity of already saturated soil along the county’s sloping topography. As the rain and wind begins to pick up into the late afternoon and evening, county officials expect landslides, downed trees and other dangerous conditions.

“The saturated soil from the prior storm is going to start failing in small and big ways,” David Reid, director of the county’s Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience, tells me. “With the saturated soils, on top of the wind, on top of the heavy rain, we expect landslides and debris to cause issues.”

Road closures and evacuation orders and warnings are beginning to pile up across the county. Reid says the county will be unable to keep up with the road closure map as the storm intensifies, and that the county likely will not know the full extent of impassable roads until late Thursday.

“We advise folks to consider sheltering in place or getting to a safe location and out of harm’s way before this evening,” Reid says.

Reid says about 30 people are working at the county’s emergency operations center, monitoring river levels, wind speeds and rain intensity. He expects the “most intense flooding” to arrive by early Thursday morning.

— Christopher Neely

More than 100 volunteers are filling sandbags in Watsonville

Volunteers fill sandbags in Watsonville on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Local)

3:38 p.m. — Crews from the Watsonville’s water services and more than 100 community volunteers at Ramsay Park worked Wednesday to fill sand bags to send to residents near the Bridge Street Canal and Joyce-McKenzie Park, which have been deemed critical flood zones due to previous flooding.

“Instead of them having to come here, we’re bagging them up for them,” said Ruben Escobar, a water services crew leader for the city of Watsonville.

Escobar says his crew has been filling sand bags and getting residents prepared for the storm since New Years Eve.

Just in the last few days, and with the help of volunteers, they’ve made and distributed between 25,000 to 30,000 sand bags to Santa Cruz residents in preparation for the storm, Escobar said.

Although the crews and volunteers have already gone through 600,000 pounds of sand, Escobar says the biggest challenge is still trying to keep up with local demand for more bags.

“We can’t produce them as fast as we’re handing them out,” he said.

At Joyce-McKenzie Park, crews have been working nonstop since Tuesday morning to distribute sand bags to elderly residents around the Bridge Street Canal area.

“It was pretty chaotic yesterday,” said Joe Medina, a park superintendent for the city of Watsonville. “So we got the line moving a little faster.”

Since Tuesday, hundreds of cars have lined up along Joyce Drive looking for sand bags to protect their homes, Medina said.

Each car has been limited to 10 bags at a time, although they’re allowed to come back around in line for more, Medina said.

Residents are also being informed that they can make their own bags at a self fill station at the park, he added.

— Fernando Haro Garcia

Newsom proclaims statewide emergency; Watsonville declares local state of emergency

City Manager Rene Mendez made the declaration in light of the “significant damages left behind from last week’s heavy flooding and the upcoming winter storm.”

By declaring a local emergency, the city can request additional help such as equipment and supplies from county and state governments.

Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks are expected to rise quickly due to the second winter storm’s heavy rain Wednesday. Areas that experienced flooding this past weekend near Corralitos Creek will likely be impacted once again.

To improve drainage from the creek, crews from the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency, Santa Cruz County and the city are working to remove sediment buildup from last weekend’s storm and to direct flows to the Bridge Street flood control channel.

Governor Gavin Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California to support efforts to recover from the weekend storm and prepare for this week’s weather.

Proclaiming an emergency allows the state government to mobilize the California National Guard to assist with disaster response and enables Caltrans to request assistance from the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program to repair highways and aid local response and recovery efforts.

The Governor has also activated the State Operations Center to its highest level, and the state and federal government have stood up the Flood Operations Center, which covers forecasting, reservoir operations coordination, and provides technical support as well as flood fighting materials like sandbags for local agencies.

The County of Santa Cruz declared an emergency on Tuesday, estimating that damages following the first storm totaled $10 million and are expected to increase with Wednesday’s storm.

— Hillary Ojeda





Large power outages hit mountain communities

3:36 p.m. — As wind picks up and the storm draws closer, PG&E’s outage map shows outages hitting parts of the mountains including Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Bonny Doon.

Davenport and the area north of the oceanside town, stretching up to Año Nuevo State Park are experiencing substantial outages as well.

A PG&E spokesperson was not immediately available for specifics regarding the number of customers without power, but the company’s map shows that anywhere between 500 and 4,999 customers could be affected in each of these areas.

Check the outage map here to see the areas affected.

— Max Chun

Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar, and Paradise Park

2:42 p.m. — Shortly after 1 p.m., the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued new mandatory evacuation warnings and orders for a wide swath of low-lying areas of the county because of a risk of flooding, debris flow and other dangers from heavy rain and fierce winds.

New evacuation orders were issued for parts of Felton, Soquel, Paradise Park and parts of the Pajaro Valley. Evacuation orders mean that residents in those areas should leave immediately due to the threats of rising flood water, debris flow and other dangers.

New evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond, Felton and other regions. People in these zones should be prepared to evacuate and elderly and others needing more time to evacuate should leave the area.

North county

Evacuation warnings in Boulder Creek have been issued for areas just northeast of Little Basin Cabin and Campgrounds across to Highway 9. From there, going south, evacuation warning zones stretch down to Felton where fewer have been issued. One evacuation order was issued for the Paradise Park area stopping at Crossing Street.

Two zones in Felton are under an evacuation order: one near the Safeway and one east of Felton Roaring Camp and north of the River Grove RV Park. The RV Park is not under an order or warning but Felton Roaring Camp is in an evacuation warning zone.

Several zones just south of Big Basin Redwoods State Park and West Waddell Creek State Wilderness Park down to almost near the coastline are under evacuation warnings. The zones stop before Prospect Hill. Between Prospect Hill and the coastline there is no evacuation warning as of 2:30 p.m.

An evacuation order was issued for one zone in the far north west corner of the county near Año Nuevo State Park.

Mid County

The evacuation order covers all of Soquel Village and other parts of Soquel all of Rio Del Mar. An evacuation order was issued in error for Capitola Village, though officials from the City of Capitola say they are looking into whether to issue an evacuation order for some low-lying parts of the city.

South County

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued additional evacuation orders for other areas of Watsonville near the western edge of Freedom Boulevard and around the low-lying areas of the city that abut the Pajaro River.

The evacuation order extends to the area west of the airport in Pajaro Valley, extending up to Freedom Boulevard.

Check https://aware.zonehaven.com/search to confirm whether or not your home is located in an evacuation zone.

Watsonville officials have ordered the evacuation of about 2,200 residents located along a stretch of Salsipuedes Creek ahead.

The area, depicted in blue in the map, extends from the intersection of Main Street and Hwy 129 up to the intersection of E. Lake Avenue and College Road. The area is within a flood zone that the city expects to flood, according to city spokesperson Michelle Pulido. The neighborhoods area sustained unexpected flooding during the recent New Year’s Eve storm.

— Hillary Ojeda

We are so, so small and nature is so, so big

Social media platforms are buzzing with an image that captures the storm in all its ominous majesty. From the National Weather Service’s Bay Area Twitter feed:

The NWS has issued two alerts for the next two days:





Flood Watch

Rainfall totals could reach 3-6 inches through Friday, and as much as eight inches are possible in parts of the mountains. Creeks and rivers, still swollen from the weekend storms, are driving concern. Already well-saturated soils don’t have much capacity left and the strong, gusty winds will take down more branches and trees, and may cause power outages. NWS warned that the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees may flood, along with the Pajaro River at Chittenden and Corralitos Creek at Freedom.

Here come the wind gusts

A High Wind Warning in effect from 4 a.m., Wednesday until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Projections are showing that the most intense wind gusts are just beginning to come into the city of Santa Cruz at 11 a.m. moving eastward throughout the afternoon. Wind is expected to be most intense in the Pajaro Valley after sundown, around 9 p.m. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph or more .

Capitola on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 (Mark Conley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As Santa Cruz County endures some of the worst series of storms in memory, our newsroom team of 10 is staying on top of the story. We're also welcoming Fernando Haro Garcia, of the Long Beach Post, who is assisting with our storm coverage.

We’ll keep Storm Central updated throughout today. Here, we’ll share the latest news on the storm’s impacts, road closures, flooding, outage and more. We’ll be in touch with the area’s emergency centers to bring you the latest, accurate information about what’s happening around us.

And make all the preparations you can, please check out our Storm Watch Guide . We’ve pulled together the best, time-tested advice on how to prepare and how to react to whatever the storms may bring.

Lastly, help us, and your neighbors. Send us reports, photos and videos of what you are seeing and experiencing, and any questions you would like answered. Send those to news@lookoutlocal.com , subject line ”Storm”, or reply to any Lookout breaking news text you receive.

Latest News

Santa Cruz emergency services manager concerned most about high winds, downed trees, power outages and road blockages

He is standing in front of an in-depth organizational chart for the city's Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which Horvat activated this morning ahead of Wednesday's storm. "When people go, 'Oh, he's making it sound like a big deal,' I'm okay with that reputation. I'm not okay being the guy who goes, 'Oh, I didn't think it was going to happen.'"

Set up at the city's regional 911 dispatch center inside DeLaveaga Golf Course, the EOC hums with late-morning activity as neon vest-clad representatives from public works, parks and recreation, water, police, fire, finance, and other city departments gather around a conference table to discuss strategy, a live graph of the storm pattern and the San Lorenzo River's water level broadcasted across six television screens.

"The New Year's Eve event that we had was probably in the top 5 events I've seen since taking on this job in 1992," Horvat says that Wednesday afternoon and into the evening is when he and his team expect the chaos to pick up.

Read Christopher Neely's full dispatch from the city's emergency operations center.

Watsonville emergency evacuation shelter ramps up

12:27 p.m. — Volunteers operating the Watsonville’s evacuation center at Cesar E. Chavez Middle School are prepared to provide shelter and resources for up to 150 people as rain and wind pick up on Wednesday afternoon.

Katie Nuñez, who works for the city of Watsonville’s park and community services, said the center opened up at 5 p.m. Tuesday and has had at least 17 people stay overnight.

“I don’t know if we will fill up,” Nuñez said. “…but if we do, we are prepared to put out more cots if needed.”

In addition to the cots, the center is also providing three meals a day, courtesy of the Pajaro Valley Unified School District, Grey Bears and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Mental health services are also available, Nuñez said, adding that a nurse was also at the site for anyone that may feel ill.

“It’s really a team effort,” she said. “I’m hoping that we’re over prepared.”

— Fernando Haro Garcia





City of Santa Cruz sets up storm shelter at Civic Auditorium

City Communications Manager Erika Smart said the auditorium can shelter between 40 to 50 people overnight and their pets are welcome. The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter dropped off pet supplies.

About 20 minutes before noon, four people were using the shelter.

Ahead of the weekend storm, Smart said Santa Cruz police and fire officials, and the homelessness response team began outreach to the homeless community.

“They were doing outreach throughout the community, but really focusing in on those low-lying areas near the river or in flood prone zones,” she said. “They made contact with a significant amount of people out there and connected and helped move people and their belongings to the armory.”

She said they continued doing outreach throughout this week as well.

Smart said people should follow the City of Santa Cruz Facebook page and disaster preparedness website for the most up-to-date information within the city.

— Hillary Ojed a

Road closures from around the county

Highway 9 was closed between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Boulevard because of a landslide on Saturday, December 31, 2022. (CHP Santa Cruz)

11:36 a.m. — A number of roads were closed around the county Wednesday morning. As of late Wednesday morning, those are:

Emergency closures

Road: Eureka Canyon Road, Watsonville



Reason: utility pole, communication wires involved

Road: Loma Prieta Avenue, Watsonville



Reason: roadbed failure

Road: Felton Empire Road, Felton



Reason: debris slide

Road: Lake Boulevard, Felton



Reason: debris slide

Road: Ice Cream Grade, Santa Cruz



Reason: flooding

Road: Smith Grade, Santa Cruz



Reason: debris slide

Road: Redwood Lodge Road, Los Gatos



Reason: debris slide

Construction closures

Road: Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley



Reason: emergency repairs, Jan. 3 - Jan. 10

Road: China Grade Road, Boulder Creek



Reason: roadbed failure

Road: Irwin Way, Boulder Creek



Reason: PG&E pole repair, wires involved

Road: East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz



Reason: sanitation work, affects Prospect Street and 24th Avenue, portions of 13th Avenue and Corcoran Avenue

Road: Paper Mill Road, Soquel



Reason: storm damage repair

Road: Schulties Road, Los Gatos



Reason: debris slide

Road: Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz



Reason: storm drain trenching, expected to take three weeks

Other closures

Road: Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley



Reason: sinkhole

Road: Granite Creek Road, Santa Cruz



Reason: roadbed failure

Road: Highland Way, Los Gatos



Reason: roadbed failure

Road: Irwin Way, Boulder Creek



Reason: PG&E pole repair

Road: Schulties Road, Los Gatos



Reason: debris slide

— Max Chun

As the ocean stirs, Capitola braces for what's ahead

Patty Cameron of Capitola's iconic Wharf House restaurant gets ready as storms roll into the area Wednesday morning. (Mark Conley/Lookout Local)

10:40 a.m. — Patty Cameron wasn't sure what to expect when she decided to open up the doors of the iconic Wharf House restaurant Wednesday morning.

But having helped manage the popular breakfast spot for 17 years, she had a feeling the hungry and curious would show up at Capitola's most maritime-exposed location for a cup of coffee or a Bloody Mary — and some real-time storm updates.

That will be Thursday when one of the biggest northwest swells in recent memory will test the resolve of the 166-year old Capitola Wharf that has undergone retrofits to its pilings in recent years.

There will be no bloodies on the wharf Thursday morning. Read more from Mark Conley here.

Evacuation Orders Grow

Scotts Valley

10:30 a.m. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for a remote section of Scotts Valley in the area of Nelson Road and Hawks Hill Road. The Sheriff's Office warned that heavy rain and runoff was likely to prevent emergency vehicles from being able to access the Weston Road neighborhood. See a map of the evacuation warning area here.

Watsonville

The area, depicted in blue in the map, extends from the intersection of Main Street and Hwy 129 up to the intersection of E. Lake Avenue and College Road. The area is within a flood zone that the city expects to flood, according to city spokesperson Michelle Pulido. The neighborhoods area sustained unexpected flooding during the recent New Year’s Eve storm.

“Choosing not to evacuate puts you and your family at risk and will delay rescue operations,” the evacuation order reads.

The city has set up a shelter at Cesar Chavez Middle School, 440 Arthur Rd., for evacuated residents. However, pets will not be allowed. The animal shelter is also not accepting pets, but will be onsite at the Cesar Chavez shelter to support evacuees with pets. Due to health and safety reasons, pets must stay in their owner’s vehicle.

The city has also opened Ramsay Park at 1301 Main St. as a place for evacuated families to meet up and receive information about services. Anyone who needs help with transportation can call the city’s Lift Line at (831) 688-9663.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office also issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon for a northern, rural section of the county near Año Nuevo State Park because of a failed culvert. The area, in the vicinity of Chalks Road and Whitehouse Canyon Road , is 2.5 miles inland from Highway 1.

— Christopher Neely

40 years ago, Santa Cruz County’s most deadly storm

Damage from the Santa Cruz storm of 1982 (Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce)

10 a.m. — Talk of dangerous winter storms in Santa Cruz County usually ends up at some point at the storm of 1982, a disaster of such magnitude that 22 people died. Some of them were never found.

The storm of ’82 cost an estimated $100 million in damage, which could be twice that in today’s dollars.

The dates of that catastrophe storm? Yep, Jan. 3-5, 41 years ago today. Read more from Wallace Baine here.

The swollen Soquel Creek on Monday, January 2, 2023. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local)

Heaviest rain forecasted to hit Santa Cruz late afternoon Wednesday into Thursday morning

Canepa says wind is more difficult to pinpoint to a specific window, but the high wind advisories will similarly begin around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Higher elevations will experience stronger and more consistent gusts.

Canepa calls the approaching storm a “complicated system” because of a warm front moving in and bringing high winds in the morning, followed by a cold front and more rain at night. While Santa Cruz has the potential to be pounded with rain and wind, Canepa says across the bay, the Monterey Peninsula may only see sporadic light rain.

“The bottom line is that there is going to be a lot of variability tomorrow,” Canepa says.

— Christopher Neely

Watsonville evacuation zone (City of Watsonville)

Santa Cruz County declares local emergency

The declaration allows the county to request funding under the California Disaster Assistance Act to help pay for repairs, which is estimated to be at least $10 million, though officials expect that amount will rise after new storms arrive this week. The destruction includes damage to Glenwood Drive, Granite Creek Road, and Highland Way, flooding in Soquel Village and flooding along Corralitos Creek and Salispuedes Creek.

The Board of Supervisors is set to vote to ratify the declaration at the Jan. 10 meeting.

— Tamsin McMahon

Santa Cruz beaches were busy with people parsing through the debris left behind after heavy storms wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz this past weekend. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County emergency operations centers now activated

In Watsonville, where swollen waterways sent floodwaters into homes on New Year’s Eve, the emergency operations center was activated on Monday. Watsonville spokesperson Michelle Pulido says the city expects the emergency center to be staffed around the clock until the storm has passed.

“We have folks on standby and expect employees to be working day and night,” Pulido says. The city will be receiving information from staff out in the field and pushing out regular storm updates through its social media page, as well as using reverse 911 calls and door knocking to inform residents not on social media.

Santa Cruz County has had its emergency operations center active since New Year’s Eve, and will be working with the sheriff’s office, public works, PG&E and other first responders to monitor the unincorporated areas of the county for emergency updates. Matt Machado, the county’s public works director, says emergency operations “is all about coordination — a coordinated effort is how you get through these storms.”

Matt Huffaker, city manager for the city of Santa Cruz, says preparing for the Wednesday storm is the first time the city’s emergency operations center has been activated since the combo of the pandemic and CZU fires. Huffaker says it’s the first time in “many years’ the emergency hub has been active for a flood-related event. As with the other emergency operations centers, Santa Cruz’s will be gathering information from staff in the field monitoring for flooding, landslides, power outages and other urgent storm-related situations.

City officials in Capitola will meet on Wednesday to determine whether or not to activate its own emergency operations center.

— Christopher Neely

Sandbags, batteries – and wattles – all selling quickly

San Lorenzo Lumber in Santa Cruz reported that people are buying up everything from batteries to wattles, construction devices designed for erosion control. San Lorenzo Lumber has sold out of several items, including rain suits and boots. The store experienced a run on sandbags last week and now has only empty sandbags (provide your own sand) available.

Andrew Gaul, owner of 4701 Soquel Center Offices, unloads sandbags in preparation for the upcoming storm expecting to hit Santa Cruz County on Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local)

Sump pumps and generators are still available at San Lorenzo Lumber, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Home Depot in Soquel also reported brisk business on Tuesday for people prepping for the storm. It is expecting emergency shipments to arrive within 24 hours. It also had generators on hand.

Both Home Depot — which has two locations in Santa Cruz County — and San Lorenzo Lumber said that they will maintain regular business hours on Wednesday and Thursday, which is at Home Depot, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and at San Lorenzo, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

—Wallace Baine

Scotts Valley schools remain open, while smaller districts move to cancel instruction on Wednesday

Most notably, the Scotts Valley Unified School District started classes Tuesday and is planning to continue regular in-person instruction Wednesday and through the rest of the week. A district administrator said she wasn't aware of any requests by local law enforcement to close or move instruction online ahead of the storm.

"We are not planning on altering in-person education at this time," Robyn Drake, administrative assistant to Scotts Valley Unified's superintendent told us Tuesday. "So school will be in session tomorrow. In-person is the plan and if a situation arises due to the weather, we will make a decision at that time as to whether or not school will remain in session."

Both Happy Valley Elementary School District and Pacific Elementary School District in Davenport returned to school on Tuesday, but due to a request by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department, the schools canceled class on Wednesday. Depending on the severity of the storm, classes may be canceled for the remainder of the week at both sites.

Those schools face heightened concerns of flooding, mudslides, power outages, fallen trees, unsafe building conditions and potential evacuations due to the storm.

“We will play [Thursday and Friday] by ear after we assess the situation and consult with the [County Office of Education] and sheriff's office,” said Pacific Elementary Superintendent Eric Gross Tuesday afternoon. “We didn't have enough lead time (we got the call a few hours ago) to move to online instruction.”

In-person instruction for students at most districts won’t be impacted because they’re starting school next week. The districts include San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District, Santa Cruz City Schools, Soquel Union Elementary, Pajaro Valley Unified School District, Live Oak School District and Mountain Elementary.

Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District returns from winter break on Thursday and Lookout is trying to confirm how they’re preparing ahead of the storm.

County Office of Education spokesperson Nick Ibarra said the office is coordinating with the county’s 10 public school districts and local law enforcement. Ibarra added that several alternative education sites are planning to cancel classes on Wednesday because they’re located in zones facing flood advisories. The sites – all located in Watsonville – include Dewitt-Anderson School, El Nido and Oasis.

Monte Vista Christian School, located in Watsonville, informed families they would be canceling in-person instruction Wednesday, on the first day back to school, and opting for online instruction.

“Due to the severe weather currently forecast and prioritization of student and employee safety, Monte Vista Christian will provide remote synchronous learning on Wednesday, January 4,” wrote Head of School Nikki Daniels in an email to families. “Students will not come to campus, bus routes will be suspended, and after-school activities will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, college instruction will not be impacted by the storm. At UC Santa Cruz, classes are scheduled to begin again Monday, Jan. 9. Cabrillo College classes resume Jan. 30.

If you have information, or any questions, about school closures, please email news@lookoutlocal.com with “storm” in the subject line.

— Hillary Ojed a

A fallen tree in the middle of Park Ave past McGregor Ave in Aptos on Monday, January 2, 2023. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local)

Officials urge caution while traveling during Wednesday storm

The New Year’s Eve storm caused dozens of roads to close – with several still closed – because of flooding, landslides and downed trees and power lines.

Caltrans announced Tuesday that northbound lanes on Highway 1 as they cross the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz will continue to be impacted.

“Travelers tonight on northbound #Hwy1 in #Santa Cruz will encounter a closure of the #2 (right) lane as it crosses the San Lorenzo River,” Caltrans District 5 posted on Twitter , Tuesday afternoon. “This lane closure is scheduled to begin at 5 pm and end prior to tomorrow morning’s commute.”

The right lane will be closed to allow crews to set up lights on the bridge to light the water below so they can continue the removal of large debris from the river.

To stay up to date on road closures within the county visit https://sccroadclosure.org to get information on roads in unincorporated areas including San Lorenzo Valley, North Coast, Aptos, Corralitos, La Selva Beach, etc.).

For information on state highways including Highway 9, Highway 1 or Highway 17, visit Cruz511.org .

— Hillary Ojed a

Planning on air travel?

Skantz said travelers should download the mobile application of the airline and sign up to receive notifications to learn about cancellations and delays.

— Hillary Ojed a

By the Numbers

22 feet: The San Lorenzo River peaked at nearly 22 feet on Dec 31 — up from less than four feet a day earlier. In Watsonville, the Pajaro River remained at nearly 25 feet on Monday, up from less than 15 feet heading into the New Year’s Eve storm. Track local waterways here .

Which online mapping best tracks the Santa Cruz storm?

AccuWeather.com is a popular go-to site for weather, and provides radar imagery on a map on a brief timeline so you can catch the storm’s progress. It also has weather-related headlines and location functionality, much like similar sites such as WeatherBug.com and weather.com , which comes from The Weather Channel.

But if you’re looking for a deeper dive, try the Ventusky experience. Ventusky is a highly graphical resource that superimposes a number of factors onto local maps, including precipitation, wind speeds, cloud cover and even air quality, all in dazzling color and detail. Clicking on a city’s name gives you a more traditional forecasting panel, plus you can check out various webcams at different locations. A slider at the bottom of the screen works as a forecasting tool that predicts how the map might look in the coming hours and days. Spoiler alert: Hitting “Play” in the bottom left corner is likely to ratchet up your anxiety about this storm.

Windy.com does much of the same stuff that Ventusky does, using the same technologies. The satellite tool may be a bit more like what you expect satellite imagery to look like than Ventusky. But both Ventusky and windy.com are about as sophisticated as weather forecast information gets for laymen.

The National Weather Service site is authoritative, and it will give you the latest on official and specific storm warnings, but its graphical interface is more 2003 than 2023.

We’ll also look for the best graphical explainers, and include them here at Lookout Storm Central.

—Wallace Baine

A woman walks past the Cement Ship at Seacliff State Beach on Monday January 2, 2023. After a brief break from the rain, another powerful storm is set to roll into region late Tuesday or early Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local )

Second Harvest Food Bank preparing meal kits for evacuees

Chief Marketing Officer Dawn Barreras said that the organization is taking the storm seriously.

“Our outreach team went door to door, getting the word out in areas expected to be evacuated,” she said. “We’re working to make sure that everyone that needs food gets fed.”

Call the Second Harvest hotline at 831-662-0991 for help finding food if needed.

Further, a number of soup kitchens will be operating tomorrow, providing hot meals. Those are:

St. Francis Catholic Kitchen (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

205 Mora St., Santa Cruz

Food Not Bombs (noon - 3 p.m.)

155 S River St. (Riverfront Garage)

Pajaro Valley Loaves & Fishes (noon - 1 p.m., emergency groceries from 9 - 11:30 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m.)

150 Second St., Watsonville

Salvation Army - Watsonville (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

214 Union St., Watsonville

— Max Chun

State Parks Closures

Cal Fire said it would temporarily close the Soquel Demonstration State Forest to the public because of dangerous conditions from the New Year’s Eve storm, including downed trees, mudslides, blocked roads and hazardous hiking trails.

— Tamsin McMahon

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .