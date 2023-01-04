3 Gaston County men killed in separate wrecks

Two Gaston County men thought to have been driving at excessive speeds died in wrecks within 24 hours of one another, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

Maycol Aaron Sanchez, 20, of Springbrook Circle, was driving a Honda Accord north on Stagecoach Road near Gastonia when he ran off the road to the left, struck two trees, and crashed into an embankment, according to 1st Sgt. Joel Williams.

Sanchez is thought to have been driving approximately 65 to 70 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the wreck, Williams said.

He is also thought to have been drinking alcohol, but Williams declined to provide specifics about what kind of evidence troopers found that points to alcohol impairment.

A passenger, Humberto Cienfuegos, 31, also of Springbrook Circle, survived the wreck.

Approximately 23 1/2 hours later, another Gaston County man died in a similar wreck.

At 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, Jason David Absher, 43, of Ramseur Road in Bessemer City, was driving a GMC pickup truck on Lewis Farm Road when he ran off the left side of the road, drove through a fence, and landed in a wooded area.

He is thought to have been traveling about 70 mph in a 45-mph zone, Williams said.

Troopers found evidence of alcohol, including containers, inside the vehicle, Williams said.

Absher was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been charged in either wreck, but Williams said that the investigation into the wreck involving Sanchez is continuing.

A third Gaston County man died in Watauga County days earlier, on Dec. 28.

Ethan Thomas Pepitone, 22, of Belmont was driving a Subaru Crosstrek south on N.C. 105 when he veered left of center, drove off the left side of the road, struck a boulder and overturned in an embankment, according to WHKY.

He was taken to Watauga Medical Center in Boone, where he later died.

Pepitone is not thought to have been wearing a seatbelt, according to media reports of the wreck.