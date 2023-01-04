Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old "Avengers" star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries."He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said...

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO