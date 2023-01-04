Read full article on original website
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old "Avengers" star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries."He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said...
Jeremy Renner shares photo, message from hospital after surgery
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
More than 176,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast Wednesday into Thursday with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 176,000 customers are without power in California. A winter storm warning is in place for...
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
jambroadcasting.com
Nashville notes: Ingrid & Sam visit Kelly, Danielle Bradbery headlines
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Marvel Studios Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the circumstances surrounding the New Year's Day accident that left Jeremy Renner in critical condition. The two-time Oscar nominee and Marvel movie star was seriously injured in a snowplowing incident outside of his Reno home. The 51-year-old actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident and was airlifted from […]
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two children and another adult inside has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into jail after he’s released from a hospital. The highway patrol says he’s suspected of intentionally driving off the cliff. One adult, a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy survived after the car tumbled down a notorious cliffside along the Pacific Coast Highway. It’s not clear if they are all related.
'Fire in the hole': California crews scramble to blow up boulders on highway before bomb cyclone hits
Explosives experts made quick work of clearing a few boulders off a highway near South Lake Tahoe, California. Officials scramble in the calm before the storm as another atmospheric river-fueled storm plows towards the state.
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
KTVU FOX 2
Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort
The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
kkoh.com
Reward Offered After Suspect Steals Video Games in Carson City
Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a larceny suspect in Carson City. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male adult entered a video game store called Retro Replay and stole two plastic bins filled with video games. The games are valued at around $1,200. He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
FOX 28 Spokane
Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce.
FOX 28 Spokane
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides.
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
