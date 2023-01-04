ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KTLA

Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
RENO, NV
CBS LA

Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt

 Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old "Avengers" star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries."He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said...
RENO, NV
jambroadcasting.com

Nashville notes: Ingrid & Sam visit Kelly, Danielle Bradbery headlines

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Marvel Studios Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the circumstances surrounding the New Year's Day accident that left Jeremy Renner in critical condition. The two-time Oscar nominee and Marvel movie star was seriously injured in a snowplowing incident outside of his Reno home. The 51-year-old actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident and was airlifted from […]
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm

Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two children and another adult inside has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into jail after he’s released from a hospital. The highway patrol says he’s suspected of intentionally driving off the cliff. One adult, a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy survived after the car tumbled down a notorious cliffside along the Pacific Coast Highway. It’s not clear if they are all related.
PASADENA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

What drivers do wrong in weather like this

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
RENO, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort

The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
KOLO TV Reno

REMSA prepared to respond through the snow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Reward Offered After Suspect Steals Video Games in Carson City

Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a larceny suspect in Carson City. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male adult entered a video game store called Retro Replay and stole two plastic bins filled with video games. The games are valued at around $1,200. He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
CARSON CITY, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE

