Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico horse racing regulators, track executives, breeders and others say there’s no silver bullet to ensure the future of the industry as it faces increased competition from online wagering, higher costs, infighting and other problems. Like other states, New Mexico has seen its...
Deputies: Florida man fatally poisoned 3 cats, 1 dog
DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man fatally poisoned at least three cats and one dog in his neighborhood, police said. The 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a monthlong investigation, a Marion County Sheriff's Office news release said. He faces four counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's wreckage sank in the...
