Syracuse, NY

Syracuse escapes with a win at Louisville

By Alex Sims
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Senior Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 28 points and a season-high seven rebounds in a 70-69 Syracuse (10-5, 3-1) win against Louisville (2-13, 0-4) on Tuesday night inside the KFC Yum! Center.

Girard (1,376 points) surpassed Mike Lee (1,351) and Greg Kohls (1,360) and moved into the 33rd spot on the Syracuse career-scoring ledger. Girard (253) also officially claimed the fifth spot on the Orange career 3-point list. He now has more than Preston Shumpert (249).

Jesse Edwards logged his seventh consecutive double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 boards. Judah Mintz’s 16-point night marked his sixth consecutive contest of 16 or more points.


Mintz and Girard both made trips to the charity stripe in the last minute of action. Four combined makes gave the Orange a 70-67 advantage with 17 ticks remaining. Girard then fouled El Ellis, who made both shots at the line, narrowing the gap to one point. Then in a last-second scramble, Edwards managed to steal the ball as time expired to capture the Orange win.


Syracuse held an 8-6 edge after the opening four minutes of action. Edwards then dunked the ball off a pass from Girard to double the lead to four points. The Cardinals reacted with 13 unanswered points to take a 19-10 lead, their first of the game. A trio of 3-pointers from Mike James (two) and Jae’Lyn Winters (one) led the Louisville charge.

Over the following three and a half minutes of action, the Orange defense held the Cards scoreless and forced four turnovers. Offensively, the duo of Girard and Mintz brought SU back up to speed by putting up a combined 12 points. Girard sandwiched a 3-pointer between two jump shots from Mintz to tie things up, 19-19. The senior guard then added five straight points to give Syracuse a 22-19 advantage with 8:58 left in the opening stanza.

It was a back-and-forth contest in the back half of the first. Brandon Huntly-Hatfield nailed a turnaround jumper with just under one second left, giving Louisville its second lead of the night. The Cards’ buzzer-beater sent Syracuse into the break trailing, 35-34.


The Orange managed to tie the matchup five times in the second frame. A 3-pointer by Chris Bell sealed off a 9-2 Orange run. Bell’s bucket from beyond the arc knotted the score at 43-43 with just 16:11 remaining in the contest.

Withers answered for the Cardinals with a jump shot before Girard made a driving layup to tie the game up again, 45-45. Then with 11:19 left to play, Edwards evened the count with two free throws, 47-47.

Girard tied the matchup and put the Orange ahead with a pair of makes at the charity stripe, 63-62, with just under three minutes left on the ticker.

The Orange will travel to Charlottesville, Va. for a showdown with #11 Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tip-off is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will air live on the ACC Network.

