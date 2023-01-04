Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup
USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
chatsports.com
No. 15 Arizona falls to No. 2 Stanford to end tough three-game stretch
Sometimes the opening minutes of a game tell the story of the day. Sometimes they are just a false promise. For the Arizona Wildcats, it was a case of the latter as they fell to Stanford 73-57 in a game that wasn’t aesthetically pleasing for either team. Both teams...
Fontana Herald News
Fohi basketball men take second place in Kiwanis Tournament
The Fontana High School basketball men turned in a fine performance in the Kiwanis Tournament during the winter break and took home the second-place trophy. The Steelers, who are 10-6 overall, won three straight games in the tourney before losing a heartbreaker to Eisenhower, 49-46, in the championship contest. Three...
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco
Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga's 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves. The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco ranks ninth in...
North Kitsap boys basketball extends home winning streak to 48 games
POULSBO — Just when it appeared North Kitsap's boys basketball team might be ripe for a rare home defeat, the Vikings rediscovered their winning formula against a familiar nemesis. Junior Harry Davies scored a game-high 26 points and senior Ethan Gillespie added 14 points — all in the second...
Arroyo Grande defeats Atascadero in league opener
The Arroyo Grande Eagles defeated the Atascadero Greyhounds in the boys league opener for 2023, winning 61-56.
