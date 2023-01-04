ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fohi basketball men take second place in Kiwanis Tournament

The Fontana High School basketball men turned in a fine performance in the Kiwanis Tournament during the winter break and took home the second-place trophy. The Steelers, who are 10-6 overall, won three straight games in the tourney before losing a heartbreaker to Eisenhower, 49-46, in the championship contest. Three...
FONTANA, CA
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga's 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves. The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco ranks ninth in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy