GLENBURN, N.D (KMOT) – Long before the school bell rings, the superintendent of the Glenburn Public School has been on the job for several hours. Larry Derr drives the morning bus route every day. After he parks the bus, he changes hats and manages all the teachers and staff in a school with 250 students. “If I don’t know them all, but I know most of them,” said Derr.

GLENBURN, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO