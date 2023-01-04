Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Glenburn superintendent volunteers to drive school bus amid bus driver shortage
GLENBURN, N.D (KMOT) – Long before the school bell rings, the superintendent of the Glenburn Public School has been on the job for several hours. Larry Derr drives the morning bus route every day. After he parks the bus, he changes hats and manages all the teachers and staff in a school with 250 students. “If I don’t know them all, but I know most of them,” said Derr.
EPIC Companies move forward with The Tracks Plaza
Council members expressed their support for the project because of the new developments coming to Southwest Minot and the need for housing in the city.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
KFYR-TV
Des Lacs-Burlington becomes ‘Vision Zero’ school
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Students at one school in our viewing area are doing their part to promote safe driving practices and help save lives on North Dakota roadways. Six students at Des Lacs-Burlington High School will serve as Vision Zero ambassadors for the school. They were recognized...
KFYR-TV
What to know ahead of Friday’s service for Officer Patrick Blanchard
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot community will gather Friday to honor the life of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard, who died a week ago Thursday. The public service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Minot State University Dome. Many from Minot and across the state are expected to...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
KFYR-TV
Funeral, procession announced for Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Police Department will gather with the community this Friday, Jan. 6 to remember the life of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard, who died last week. Blanchard, who joined the department in July 2017, was a U.S. Army veteran and a father of two children. He...
KFYR-TV
Records: Ward County corrections officer knocked unconscious in incident with inmate
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Ward County Jail corrections officer suffered a head injury and momentarily lost consciousness in a confrontation with an inmate, according to court records. State prosecutors charged 28-year-old Robert L. Christianson with B-felony aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, law enforcement. In a criminal affidavit filed...
Updates in the Lamplighter shooter case
One person who was outside the bar when the shooting happened says McDermott brought the gun into the bar, and the two men got into an argument.
lptv.org
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
KFYR-TV
Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s first baby of 2023 came into the world at Trinity Health’s Family Birth Center shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Olivia Charboneau was born at 3:10 a.m. to parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau. The couple’s second child weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.
KFYR-TV
Victim identified in Minot murder
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a bar early Friday morning as Kenny C. Javar, 36, from Minot. Police say Javar was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge. Officers arrived at about 1:40 a.m. Friday.
Man murdered at Minot’s Lamplighter Lounge identified
UPDATE- DECEMBER 31, 1:26 P.M. The Minot Police Department has released the name of the victim who was murdered by McDermott. The 36-year-old man has been identified as Kenny C. Javar of Minot. ORIGINAL STORY- DECEMBER 30, 9:32 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old man was murdered early this morning in Minot in the […]
KFYR-TV
Minot Police investigate murder after late-night shooting
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Police Department posted on Facebook Friday morning that a man is charged with murder following a deadly shooting at a bar. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers...
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll: New #1′s
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re ranked number one, there is only one direction to head in the weekly high school basketball polls. In Class-A, both Minot teams were sent south in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association voting. Mandan beat the Magicians at the buzzer in...
KFYR-TV
NCAA posthumously honors former Minot State professor Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The NCAA has honored late Minot State business professor Dean Frantsvog with one of its honors for Division II athletics schools. The NCAA’s Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chose Frantsvog as the 2022 Dr. Dave Pariser Faculty Mentor Award. The award recognizes faculty at...
Basketball: First day of WDA action of the new year isn’t short of drama
The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: Mandan Braves 60 Minot Magicians 57 Final Girls: Mandan Braves 70 Minot Majettes 80 Final Boys: Bismarck Demons 65 Century Patriots 95 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 44 […]
Comments / 0