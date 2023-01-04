ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, ND

KFYR-TV

Glenburn superintendent volunteers to drive school bus amid bus driver shortage

GLENBURN, N.D (KMOT) – Long before the school bell rings, the superintendent of the Glenburn Public School has been on the job for several hours. Larry Derr drives the morning bus route every day. After he parks the bus, he changes hats and manages all the teachers and staff in a school with 250 students. “If I don’t know them all, but I know most of them,” said Derr.
GLENBURN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Des Lacs-Burlington becomes ‘Vision Zero’ school

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Students at one school in our viewing area are doing their part to promote safe driving practices and help save lives on North Dakota roadways. Six students at Des Lacs-Burlington High School will serve as Vision Zero ambassadors for the school. They were recognized...
DES LACS, ND
KFYR-TV

What to know ahead of Friday’s service for Officer Patrick Blanchard

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot community will gather Friday to honor the life of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard, who died a week ago Thursday. The public service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Minot State University Dome. Many from Minot and across the state are expected to...
MINOT, ND
KNOX News Radio

lptv.org

Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena

A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
SEBEKA, MN
KFYR-TV

Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s first baby of 2023 came into the world at Trinity Health’s Family Birth Center shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Olivia Charboneau was born at 3:10 a.m. to parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau. The couple’s second child weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Victim identified in Minot murder

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a bar early Friday morning as Kenny C. Javar, 36, from Minot. Police say Javar was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge. Officers arrived at about 1:40 a.m. Friday.
MINOT, ND
KX News

KFYR-TV

KFYR-TV

Class-A Basketball Poll: New #1′s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re ranked number one, there is only one direction to head in the weekly high school basketball polls. In Class-A, both Minot teams were sent south in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association voting. Mandan beat the Magicians at the buzzer in...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

NCAA posthumously honors former Minot State professor Dean Frantsvog

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The NCAA has honored late Minot State business professor Dean Frantsvog with one of its honors for Division II athletics schools. The NCAA’s Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chose Frantsvog as the 2022 Dr. Dave Pariser Faculty Mentor Award. The award recognizes faculty at...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Basketball: First day of WDA action of the new year isn’t short of drama

The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: Mandan Braves 60 Minot Magicians 57 Final Girls: Mandan Braves 70 Minot Majettes 80 Final Boys: Bismarck Demons 65 Century Patriots 95 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 44 […]
MINOT, ND

