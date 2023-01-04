Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)Tiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake TahoeRoger MarshStateline, NV
Related
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the New Year born at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 1. The first baby was delivered by OB-GYN Shawni Coll, DO. Coll is a part of the team of physicians at Tahoe Forest Health System: http://www.tfhd.com/our-providers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Link forecasted to service 120,000 in 1st year
STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Link is forecasted to serve 120,000 people in its first year, said Raymond Suarez, project manager and executive director of South Shore Transit Management. The South Shore microtransit application has been operating since July 22 thanks to the funding from 20 organizations, businesses, and agencies...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton closes year with more than $800k in grants supporting health, well-being
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Continuing its mission of advancing local health care through philanthropy, the Barton Health Foundation has reported a total of $811,000 in grants awarded throughout 2022. These grants, made possible through generous donations, directly support the health of the Lake Tahoe community. “As we reflect...
California storm updates: National Guard troops deployed in Santa Cruz
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Keys named battalion chief, George fire marshal for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan has selected Captain Justin Keys as battalion chief and Cpt. Kim George as fire marshal, effective Dec. 10 and Jan. 9 respectively, the city announced on Wednesday. As battalion chief, a position vacated when Drennan was appointed...
Mesquite Local News
Kesem at the University of Nevada, Reno needs Through and Beyond Support to Send Local Kids in Need to Cam
Kesem is an incredible nonprofit organization that has been providing support and resources to children whose parents have cancer for almost 20 years. I enrolled at UNR nearly four years ago right when this chapter of Kesem had begun without a clue of what it was or what it would eventually mean to me. As I was looking to get involved after hearing about the organization from my partner, I found that the more people I talked to about their experiences at camp the more of their bizarre and heartwarming stories came to light.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
Doctors Medical Center announces its first births of 2023
(KTXL) — Doctors Medical Center announced its first births of 2023 at two of its facilities in Modesto and Manteca. The hospital system said that a baby boy was born Jan. 1 just 18 minutes after the start of the new year at its Modesto location. The baby weighed 8 lbs. and 2 oz. and […]
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly hosts Bread & Broth Adopt A Day meal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, Dec. 12, Bread & Broth’s volunteer cooks used their very creative and talented culinary skills to prepare a tasty roast lamb dinner to serve to the guests who braved the snowy elements to attend the meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe Epic Curling launches youth, high school program
STATELINE, Nev. — A brand new curling program for high school students will mark the first phase of Lake Tahoe Epic Curling’s Youth Curling Program. The program is set to begin from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with registration required. “We are incredibly excited to be able to...
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
2news.com
Renown Health Welcomes Reno's First Baby of 2023
Meet Eleazar, the first baby born in the Reno-Sparks area in 2023. Reno's first baby of the year was born in the Labor and Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center. Gricella Grajeda gave birth to Eleazar Grajeda at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday January 1, 2023. Baby Eleazar weigheed...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
matadornetwork.com
Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway
Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Comments / 0