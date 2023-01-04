Read full article on original website
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
House Democrats cheer as McCarthy fails to clinch speakership multiple times
House Democrats cheered after Republicans failed multiple times to reach a majority to elect House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the speaker position.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to Day One shows there is no The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns appeared first on KESQ.
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."
Estate of Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 riot files lawsuit against former President Trump
The estate of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a wrongful death suit ahead of the two-year anniversary of the riot at the United States Capitol.
