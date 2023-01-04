ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Bluff, TX

PJC Students To Be Awarded $1500 Or $500; Special Registration On Saturday

Paris Junior College students taking 15 semester credit hours will receive $1,500 this spring semester, and other students $500. Qualifying students will also receive a free laptop. Dual credit/concurrent students need to be eligible for the programs. “We know these are tough times for many people,” said PJC President Dr....
PARIS, TX
Hopkins County Chamber Connection

Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16. Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards....
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs Blood Drive

Join Carter BloodCare at the following sites in the next ten days if you can give blood – the Red River Credit Union, 822 Gilmer St., from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Thursday, Jan. 5. The next drive will be in the Brookshire’s parking lot at 809 Gilmer St., sponsored by American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 8560, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 14.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS – We had one worker’s compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall. We filed a claim on another driver’s insurance who crashed into a trailer at the water treatment plant. We filed a claim on our insurance for damages...
Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport

Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The former Van Zandt County judge and the commissioner’s court made plans to organize funds to put towards the broad band project. The broadband project includes providing cell phone service throughout all of the rural areas within the county. It also includes updating their current dispatch systems for first responders, which was installed in the 1970′s.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Local Bounti Breaks Ground At New High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture Facility In Mt Pleasant To Support Growing Demand

Currently operating the largest national distribution footprint in the industry, future operations in Texas signal Local Bounti’s commitment to reduce food miles throughout the United States. – Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS), a leading U.S. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company committed to growing local and distributing nationally...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Michael Anthony Garcia was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 warrants for Violation of Probation. The probations warrants were related for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Laron Dwayne Ross was arrested in Hopkins...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
PLCHD Covid Update

The latest Covid report issued Wednesday by the Paris-Lamar County Health District shows 1 new fatality from the virus. There are currently 148 active cases of the disease, 20 positive PCR tests and 71 positive Antigen tests. Cases of Covid may be higher, because many people are self testing and not reporting their results.
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured

Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
One Dead in Hunt County Crash

The DPS is investigating a fatal accident at about 3:15 this morning (01.05.23) in Hunt County at FM 1903 west of Greenville. The preliminary investigation indicates that an 18-wheeler towing a trailer was westbound when it was rear-ended by a passenger car. The driver of the passenger car was killed and the 18-wheeler driver was not injured. No names have been released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Texas Rangers Investigating Sulphur Springs PD Shooting

Sulphur Springs Police responded Sunday evening at about 5:51 to investigate a report that a man was armed and had threatened to harm himself and others. Officers located the suspect in the Royal Inn Motel parking lot, and there was a brief foot pursuit. The individual pointed the handgun at the officers, and a Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect. Officers applied First Aid to the suspect, but he died from his wounds. The department has not identified the suspect at this time. The officer involved is on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by Texas Rangers. Sulphur Springs Police have referred all inquiries to the Texas Rangers office in Garland.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Man Jailed For Second Time In 2 Weeks

A 27-year-old rural Sulphur Springs man was jailed this week for the second time in 2 weeks on a felony charge. Morgan Lane Brown was taken into custody at his County Road 4769 residence for the second time in just under 2 weeks at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Michael Chang and Aaron Chaney were notified by Sgt. Todd Evans of a felony warrant issued for Brown’s arrest on a retaliation charge. The deputies found Brown standing on his CR 4769 porch and took him into custody and transported him to the county jail Tuesday afternoon.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
GILMER, TX
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 05)

Paris Police arrested Bobby Dale Martin, 55, of Paris, at his residence at 11:31 Wednesday morning. Martin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with injury of a child or elderly or disabled person. They transported Martin to the Lamar County Jail. Leslie Gene Goodman. Leslie Gene Goodman, 62, of...
PARIS, TX

