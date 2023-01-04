Read full article on original website
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway
Dallas Observer
MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff
Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
koxe.com
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady
Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Eater
All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023
Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
Dallas Observer
Meat Point Is a Kosher Steakhouse and More in North Dallas
Yehuda Alali has been the owner and chef of Meat Point, a kosher restaurant in North Dallas with a Beit Yosef certificate to prove it, since 2014. The Israeli chef brought more than 15 years of experience to Meat Point, offering what he describes as Israeli-American fusion. Menu items include...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
fox4news.com
Police arrest suspect at Dallas golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in drainage ditch
DALLAS - Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. Dallas police arrested 31-year-old Kevin Knowles after an hours-long standoff near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon during the standoff.
North Texan who suffered cardiac arrest is on a mission to save lives
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are a lot of fortunate reasons why Damar Hamlin is still alive, but medical professionals say the quick actions of those witnessing what happened may be the most important.Julie Coon knows this firsthand and is now on a mission with her husband to save lives. "Watching Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest made me think of my own cardiac arrest in 2018 because I was standing there talking to someone and next just fell to the ground," she said. It happened right outside Plano Senior High School. She was volunteering at the time and just like in...
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
Texas Cities Prioritize Police over People
Fort Worth spends six times more on criminal justice than community services. Texas’ five largest cities—Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth—spend far more on criminal justice than on community services, and in the case of Fort Worth, more than six times as much. This is according to a recent study by the Social Movement Support Lab that analyzed the budgets of the largest cities in the United States to determine the ratio of spending on mass criminalization—including police departments, court systems, and corrections departments—to spending on community care—services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
fox4news.com
Argument over gunshots celebrating new year led to Dallas' first murder of 2023, victim's family says
DALLAS - Family members of 36-year-old Dylan Reeves say the father was shot and killed after going to talk with neighbors who were shooting off guns on New Year's Eve. "He was a man who loved his family," said Reeves' father, Donald. Dylan Reeves' father and sister each say the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp
A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
