Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
rew-online.com
National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million
OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
rew-online.com
$75.8M financing secured for multi-tenant industrial portfolio in Newark
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $75.8 million in acquisition financing for Newark Distribution Center, a 738,238-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio in the port submarket of Newark, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Hines, in securing the acquisition loan through SMBC. The portfolio is fully leased to 16...
rew-online.com
Newmark Completes 40,000-Square-Feet of Class A Office Transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield, New Jersey
Newmark announces that it has secured four new leases on behalf of the locally-based owner ERCT Capital Group at their Class A Broadacres Office Park. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad Street, Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres. Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Jeff Schotz, Managing Director Dan Reider and Associate Peter Kasparian facilitated the transactions on behalf of ownership.
rew-online.com
New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023
Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
rew-online.com
$20M financing secured for construction of luxury apartment community in New Jersey
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20 million construction financing for 397 Millburn Ave., a 53-unit, three-story, luxury apartment development in Millburn, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Eagle Cliff Real Estate Partners and MRY Associates, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through...
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.
Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
A New Food Concept Coming to the Upper West Side
Marc Lore—the man who co-founded Jet.com, the e-commerce platform which sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016—has been working on something new, and it’s coming to the Upper West Side. The name of his latest venture is Wonder: a food delivery concept that’s been operating in...
‘Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion’ is a must-see immersive feast for the senses at the Hall des Lumières (photos)
There is an immersive experience in Manhattan that is not to be missed: Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion will delight your senses with the golden, sensual work of the Austrian painter. The spectacular installation debuted in summer 2022 and runs through March 2023. Presented in Hall des Lumières, the impressively...
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Brokers Sale of $2,195,000 Building in Norwalk, Connecticut
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of 38-40 Glenwood Ave. in Norwalk, CT. Senior Associates Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, along with Associate Patrick Hegarty, represented the seller and procured the buyer for a 10-unit value-add multifamily investment property. The Apartments at Glenwood sold for $2,195,000...
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
stupiddope.com
5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC
New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
Study by former head of NYC DOT reveals surprising reason for congestion
NEW YORK -- We all know gridlock in the city is bad. But according to a new traffic study by the former head of Department of Transportation, the culprit might surprise you.As controversial as the idea of congestion pricing is, it begs the question: what is responsible for the gridlock in Midtown?"I would say trucks," one person said."Personal cars," another said."Well there's a lot of one-passenger drivers," another added.A new study by former DOT commissioner Lucius Riccio points the finger at ride-share companies.READ MORE: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricingLast fall, the NYU Stern adjunct professor shot more than 90 videos documenting...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Tip Top Stores Closes on Broadway
Tip Top Stores—the purveyor of discounted goods since 1979 with items ranging from clothes to home essentials to luggage—started the year by saying goodbye to the Upper West Side. Located at 2647 Broadway between West 100th and 101st streets, Tip Top Stores had been at this location for the past eight years, according to owner Tommy Mashan.
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
