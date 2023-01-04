ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

WFLA

Football coach retires after 52 years at Lakeland High School

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — After 52 years of coaching the Lakeland Dreadnaughts football team, Bill Castle is retiring. In 1976, Castle was promoted to head coach. Since then, the school has seen a record of 473-98, making Castle the all-time winningest football coach in the state of Florida. The Lakeland High School Athletic Department said […]
LAKELAND, FL
MaxPreps

High school football: Legendary Lakeland head coach Bill Castles retires

Castle just finished his 47th season as the head coach at Lakeland and all he did was lead them to a 14-0 record, 4S state crown and the No. 14 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25. The Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 to win the school's eighth state championship under his guidance along with titles in 1986, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2018.
LAKELAND, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Lakeland, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LAKELAND, FL
Scorebook Live

Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami commit CB Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices. McClain, the No. 1-ranked cornerback and second overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, participated in practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Schools Change Bathroom Policy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County school district Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Tuesday that the district changed its policy to mandate restroom and locker room use on the basis of biological sex, with private bathroom access for transgender students. The policy change comes after the 11th
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare

Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff

A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
LAKELAND, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa

LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
LAKELAND, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland, FL
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

