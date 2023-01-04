Read full article on original website
Football coach retires after 52 years at Lakeland High School
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — After 52 years of coaching the Lakeland Dreadnaughts football team, Bill Castle is retiring. In 1976, Castle was promoted to head coach. Since then, the school has seen a record of 473-98, making Castle the all-time winningest football coach in the state of Florida. The Lakeland High School Athletic Department said […]
MaxPreps
High school football: Legendary Lakeland head coach Bill Castles retires
Castle just finished his 47th season as the head coach at Lakeland and all he did was lead them to a 14-0 record, 4S state crown and the No. 14 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25. The Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 to win the school's eighth state championship under his guidance along with titles in 1986, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2018.
Lakeland, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The All Saints' Academy High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on January 04, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales
WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
Former Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker Joins Lakeland Chamber Staff
The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce welcomes former City Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker to the staff as Vice President, Partnerships and Research. In this new role, Walker is responsible for fostering partnerships and collaborations that strengthen the health of Lakeland businesses and delivering locally-focused research that will guide Chamber programming. “I...
247Sports
VIDEO: Miami commit CB Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices. McClain, the No. 1-ranked cornerback and second overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, participated in practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
usf.edu
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Police Say Drowning Death Of Wauchula Mother, 2 Sons In Lakeland Appears Intentional
LAKELAND, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were found dead in a submerged car in Lake Wire early on December 30, 2022, and police say that the investigation suggests it was intentional. “At this point in the investigation, all evidence suggests that the
Pasco County Schools Change Bathroom Policy
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County school district Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Tuesday that the district changed its policy to mandate restroom and locker room use on the basis of biological sex, with private bathroom access for transgender students. The policy change comes after the 11th
WESH
Lakeland police say mother intentionally drove into lake, killing herself and 2 sons
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland now believe a car crash that killed a mother and two children happened intentionally. The Lakeland Police Department said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora drove her vehicle with her two sons, ages 4 and 9 in tow, into Lake Wire last week. She apparently was...
Tampa councilman asks police union to apologize for racially-biased candidate survey
Orlando Gudes, a former TPD officer and the only Black person on council, was offended by the survey’s questions
995qyk.com
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff
A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded...
Lake Wales leaders pass plan restricting public comment at city meetings
There was hardly a spare seat in the room as Lake Wales city leaders debated a controversial plan that critics think will severely limit public discourse at future city commission meetings.
Police: mom found submerged in car with kids drove into lake intentionally
Lakeland Police Department stated Thursday that all evidence suggests that a woman who was found dead in a submerged car with two children on Dec. 30 drove into the lake intentionally.
