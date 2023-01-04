Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge), a real estate investment and development firm that invests in commercial and industrial opportunities in high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital (Long Wharf), has announced the sale of its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery Complex, a 19.4-acre portfolio of three infill industrial properties located in Newark, NJ. As the former home of the P. Ballantine and Sons Brewing Company founded in 1840, the 100%-occupied property was purchased by Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager. Turnbridge was represented by JLL in the transaction.

