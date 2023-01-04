Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
rew-online.com
Newmark Completes 40,000-Square-Feet of Class A Office Transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield, New Jersey
Newmark announces that it has secured four new leases on behalf of the locally-based owner ERCT Capital Group at their Class A Broadacres Office Park. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad Street, Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres. Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Jeff Schotz, Managing Director Dan Reider and Associate Peter Kasparian facilitated the transactions on behalf of ownership.
railfan.com
Danbury Up Against Time and Money to Save Rare NYC Electrics
GLENMONT, N.Y. — The Danbury Railway Museum has about three months to raise approximately $125,000 and move two rare New York Central electrics to their new home in Connecticut, according to the project manager. NYC electrics S-1 6000 and T-3a 278 were moved from the spot where they have...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
rew-online.com
Flex/Industrial Properties Continue to Thrive as Robert Martin Company Completed 586,000 SF of New Leases and Renewals in 2022
Robert Martin Company (RMC), one of the largest real estate management and development firms in Westchester County, has announced approximately 586,000 square feet of new leases, renewals, and expansions at its properties in Westchester for 2022. Leasing activity reflects the ongoing strength of Robert Martin Company’s flex/industrial park properties strategically located within key distribution hubs along Westchester County’s network of interconnecting major roadways with access to millions of business customers and consumers within a short driving distance.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
darientimes.com
Danbury and New Fairfield leaders to scope out plans for 2.5 mile trail between 2 communities
DANBURY — After a several-month delay, the Margerie Trail Advisory Committee has finally scheduled its first meeting for later this month. The committee tasked with planning a proposed 2.5-mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in conference room 3C at Danbury City Hall.
trumbulltimes.com
Two CT metros on Redfin’s ‘U.S. Housing Markets Likely to Hold Up Best in 2023’
Hartford and New Haven metro areas are among the U.S. markets expected to hold up best in 2023, according to a new report from Redfin. Real estate company Redfin releases a year-ahead market report on trends it anticipates seeing and markets it predicts to perform well. The 10 predicted markets...
wiltonbulletin.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
rew-online.com
New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023
Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
rew-online.com
Svigals + Partners reimagines office building into new biotech facility
Architecture, art, and advisory firm Svigals + Partners reveals the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven, Conn. that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a vital biotech hub. From the design of...
rew-online.com
National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million
OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
rew-online.com
Turnbridge Equities Marks Banner Year of Success with the Sale of 738,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Portfolio in Newark, NJ
Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge), a real estate investment and development firm that invests in commercial and industrial opportunities in high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital (Long Wharf), has announced the sale of its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery Complex, a 19.4-acre portfolio of three infill industrial properties located in Newark, NJ. As the former home of the P. Ballantine and Sons Brewing Company founded in 1840, the 100%-occupied property was purchased by Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager. Turnbridge was represented by JLL in the transaction.
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z to Dedicate Meeting to Discussion of 309-Unit Cluster Development on American Lane
The Planning & Zoning commission has scheduled a meeting dedicated to discussion of a pre-application from Greenwich American Inc, who had originally proposed 456 units of residential housing in 41 buildings, but since it was introduced over a year ago, reduced the proposal to 309 units in 55 buildings. The...
Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled
The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
