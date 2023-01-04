ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rew-online.com

Newmark Completes 40,000-Square-Feet of Class A Office Transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Newmark announces that it has secured four new leases on behalf of the locally-based owner ERCT Capital Group at their Class A Broadacres Office Park. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad Street, Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres. Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Jeff Schotz, Managing Director Dan Reider and Associate Peter Kasparian facilitated the transactions on behalf of ownership.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
railfan.com

Danbury Up Against Time and Money to Save Rare NYC Electrics

GLENMONT, N.Y. — The Danbury Railway Museum has about three months to raise approximately $125,000 and move two rare New York Central electrics to their new home in Connecticut, according to the project manager. NYC electrics S-1 6000 and T-3a 278 were moved from the spot where they have...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
rew-online.com

Flex/Industrial Properties Continue to Thrive as Robert Martin Company Completed 586,000 SF of New Leases and Renewals in 2022

Robert Martin Company (RMC), one of the largest real estate management and development firms in Westchester County, has announced approximately 586,000 square feet of new leases, renewals, and expansions at its properties in Westchester for 2022. Leasing activity reflects the ongoing strength of Robert Martin Company’s flex/industrial park properties strategically located within key distribution hubs along Westchester County’s network of interconnecting major roadways with access to millions of business customers and consumers within a short driving distance.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023

Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
STAMFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Svigals + Partners reimagines office building into new biotech facility

Architecture, art, and advisory firm Svigals + Partners reveals the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven, Conn. that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a vital biotech hub. From the design of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
rew-online.com

National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million

OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
YONKERS, NY
rew-online.com

Turnbridge Equities Marks Banner Year of Success with the Sale of 738,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Portfolio in Newark, NJ

Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge), a real estate investment and development firm that invests in commercial and industrial opportunities in high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital (Long Wharf), has announced the sale of its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery Complex, a 19.4-acre portfolio of three infill industrial properties located in Newark, NJ. As the former home of the P. Ballantine and Sons Brewing Company founded in 1840, the 100%-occupied property was purchased by Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager. Turnbridge was represented by JLL in the transaction.
NEWARK, NJ
i95 ROCK

Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled

The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
DANBURY, CT

