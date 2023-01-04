Read full article on original website
St. Louis County Board selects new Chair, Vice Chair for 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - During their first meeting of 2023, St. Louis County commissioners elected the Board’s new leadership Tuesday morning. Commissioner Patrick Boyle was selected to be the Board’s chair. Boyle represents the Second District, which covers the eastern portion of Duluth. He has been...
Candidate announces run for Superior City Council
Garner Moffat has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Superior City Council. Moffat is seeking representation for the third district. Candidates for this race must submit at least 20 unique signatures of registered voters in their district to qualify. Moffat submitted 112 signatures. In addition to...
City by City: Ashland, Hermantown, Ely
Ashland, WI- A new scholarship is being established at Northwood Technical College. In honor of two dedicated lifelong educators, Jim and Milly O’Leary, their daughter and her husband donated $20,000 to establish the O’Leary Scholarship. The scholarship will be specifically for women enrolled in a business program at the Ashland Campus. The O’Leary’s were instructors as well as active members of the Ashland and Cornucopia communities.
City by City: Hayward, Koochiching County, Buhl
Hayward, WI- The Birkie Blood Drive needs more donors. The blood drive is Monday, January 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Blood Centers’ main building. January is National Blood Donor Month. All those who give will be entered to win a smartwatch. Those hoping to give need to make an appointment.
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
School Closings and Delays Jan. 4, 2023
Ashland School District – No evening/after school activities. Barnum Public Schools – Early release, 1 p.m. for elementary, 1:10 p.m. for high school. South Shore Schools – Early release at 1 p.m. No after school activities. Wrenshall Public Schools – Closed. Superior Catholics – No religious...
Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to get fit for the New Year
As DFL highlights legislative priorities, aid for laid off Northland workers could be on the way. Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler. Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler. There is about a week left to sign up for the amateur...
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story. “Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.
Breezy Point 5K organizers donate $77K to local non-profit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Organizers of a local 5K presented a massive donation to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Wednesday afternoon. More than $77,000 was raised during the Breezy Point 5K on July 14. Wednesday, race organizers presented the funds to the non-profit whose mission is to assist...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Duluth Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough year with inflation and wintery weather, the Duluth Salvation Army was surprised to reach its annual Red Kettle donation goal. As of Dec. 21, the non-profit still needed $69,776 to reach their goal of $215,000. They were behind about $31,000 compared...
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
