Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County Board selects new Chair, Vice Chair for 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - During their first meeting of 2023, St. Louis County commissioners elected the Board’s new leadership Tuesday morning. Commissioner Patrick Boyle was selected to be the Board’s chair. Boyle represents the Second District, which covers the eastern portion of Duluth. He has been...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Candidate announces run for Superior City Council

Garner Moffat has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Superior City Council. Moffat is seeking representation for the third district. Candidates for this race must submit at least 20 unique signatures of registered voters in their district to qualify. Moffat submitted 112 signatures. In addition to...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Ashland, Hermantown, Ely

Ashland, WI- A new scholarship is being established at Northwood Technical College. In honor of two dedicated lifelong educators, Jim and Milly O’Leary, their daughter and her husband donated $20,000 to establish the O’Leary Scholarship. The scholarship will be specifically for women enrolled in a business program at the Ashland Campus. The O’Leary’s were instructors as well as active members of the Ashland and Cornucopia communities.
ASHLAND, WI
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Hayward, Koochiching County, Buhl

Hayward, WI- The Birkie Blood Drive needs more donors. The blood drive is Monday, January 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Blood Centers’ main building. January is National Blood Donor Month. All those who give will be entered to win a smartwatch. Those hoping to give need to make an appointment.
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

School Closings and Delays Jan. 4, 2023

Ashland School District – No evening/after school activities. Barnum Public Schools – Early release, 1 p.m. for elementary, 1:10 p.m. for high school. South Shore Schools – Early release at 1 p.m. No after school activities. Wrenshall Public Schools – Closed. Superior Catholics – No religious...
northernnewsnow.com

Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
northernnewsnow.com

NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to get fit for the New Year

As DFL highlights legislative priorities, aid for laid off Northland workers could be on the way. Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler. Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler. There is about a week left to sign up for the amateur...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
HERMANTOWN, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story. “Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Breezy Point 5K organizers donate $77K to local non-profit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Organizers of a local 5K presented a massive donation to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Wednesday afternoon. More than $77,000 was raised during the Breezy Point 5K on July 14. Wednesday, race organizers presented the funds to the non-profit whose mission is to assist...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
wdsm710.com

Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
DULUTH, MN
B105

UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland

We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough year with inflation and wintery weather, the Duluth Salvation Army was surprised to reach its annual Red Kettle donation goal. As of Dec. 21, the non-profit still needed $69,776 to reach their goal of $215,000. They were behind about $31,000 compared...
DULUTH, MN
FireRescue1

