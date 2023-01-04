Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Keeping Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Plans A Secret, AEW Future?
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, will be appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on Wednesday as part of a lucrative deal that will fetch her $100,000 per appearance. Fightful Select is reporting that Varnado’s plans for Wrestle Kingdom are nothing short of a tight-kept secret, and no one...
411mania.com
CJ Perry Ranks WWE Over AEW
In a recent appearance on The Bailey Show, CJ Perry shared her thoughts on the difference between her former promotion and AEW, where her husband Miro currently performs (per Fightful). There has been speculation about Perry joining the ranks of AEW after being released by WWE in 2021, but Perry currently still values WWE’s approach more highly. You can find a highlight from Perry and listen to the complete episode below.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Jackson Reveals Why He Won't Be At This Week's AEW Dynamite
Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks will not be appearing on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday when AEW makes its first appearance in Seattle. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Jackson revealed the reason for his absence. "I'm taking next week off," he said. "I'm not going to be...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW
Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Not Close To Signing A New Deal
All Elite Wrestling officially launched three years ago and The Young Bucks have been one of the key teams on the roster since day one. It was recently reported that AEW is looking to sign The Bucks to a new deal, but it doesn’t sound like talks have gotten very far at this point in time.
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Has Been Reaching Out To Current AEW Star
When John Cena first introduced the world to the Dr. of Thuganomics he would often take aim at his opponents and destroy them verbally by rapping. Max Caster of The Acclaimed has received a lot attention for his rap skills as of late and he’s destroyed a number of people with his verbal jabs.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
Current AEW, former WWE wrestling star shares heartbreaking news
The professional wrestling world received some sad news Wednesday as AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced on Twitter that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has died. Rhodes, whose real name is Dustin Runnels, is the son of the late Dusty Rhodes. “I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
411mania.com
Antonio Inoki Film Announced At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Fightful reports that during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, it was announced that a film based on the life of Antonio Inoki is currently in development. There were no other details provided at the event on what the film might include. Inoki passed away back in September at the age of...
411mania.com
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
411mania.com
MLW Reportedly Signs AKIRA
MLW has reportedly signed a big name from the independent scene in AKIRA. Fightful Select reports that the company signed the indie star, who has worked matches for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW and more, and that he will be starting with the company soon. The report notes that the deal...
411mania.com
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
PWMania
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Look, Jericho vs. Starks
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a new look for the show. The lineup includes:. * AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay...
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan New Year Dash!! 01.05.2023 Review
EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi pinned Tomoaki Honma, Tiger Mask & Ren Narita in 8:29 (**¼) DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemari & Taichi pinned Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay in 9:17 (***¼) Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. pinned YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii in...
