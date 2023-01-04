Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town.

Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her own market research.

“A lot of women talked to me about never finding anything that is stylish,” said Starkey.

No problem, Starkey thought. She had a business model in mind, but with COVID, market conditions were not favorable for storefront retail.

“So I had to adapt and change perspective. That’s when we started an app for the business because people then were sitting at home shopping on their phones,” Starkey said.

Now, with communities moving past the impact COVID has had, the City of Charles Town had its eye on Bethany.

“I’ve been watching her for a while and we recently did a market study and one of the top things we needed was a boutique,” said Liz Cook, who is working to fill vacant storefronts in downtown Charles Town.

Bethany, she said, is a perfect fit, right next to Siblings Coffee Roasters, a home-grown start-up.

“I frequent Siblings a lot because the coffee is great, but also because the owner cares about the city,” said Tami Grabowsky.

That owner, Libby Powell, says Bethany will succeed by following a simple magic formula.

“The secret to success in Charles Town is consistency, quality, caring, and with so many new residents here – from all over — it is important we make this community feel like family,” said Libby Powell, owner of Siblings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.