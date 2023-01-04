Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
New legislation looking to expand drinking areas in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. Guests love it, and I think it’s a great thing to be able to have downtown.”. Jillian Kelly works Gibbie’s Pub on High St. in Morgantown. She said she’s all for a proposal that would expand areas...
WDTV
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
wajr.com
WVU students prepare for Monday classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Residence halls on the Morgantown campus of WVU will open Saturday, and classes for the spring 2023 campaign begin Monday, January 9. Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said residents will quickly see traffic build this weekend for roads and businesses as students and families travel to Morgantown.
WDTV
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After operating about 16 months on West Main Street, Our Market Small Shops gift store is closing its doors. Owner Greg Holden said the reason is decreased sales. “We were down probably 60 percent this Christmas season over last year,” he said. “Starting out, we did...
Mon County Magistrate’s Office looking to add staff, look at annual review
At the first Monongalia County Commission meeting of the year, members from the Magistrate's Office expressed their desire to add a fifth magistrate to improve their services.
WDTV
New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
Metro News
Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill
ANMOORE, W.Va. — An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk Creek on Thursday. The state Department of Environment Protection said in a Tuesday statement that it inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking.
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Morgantown Ice Arena closing temporarily in March for repairs
On March 26, the facility will temporarily shut down for more than a year for repairs, and not everyone in the community is pleased.
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
Morgantown FD responds to utility pole fire
The Morgantown Fire Department announced that a road was closed on Tuesday due to a utility pole fire.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game
(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
Southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County closed through this afternoon
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – UPDATE: Both southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County are now open. Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 will be closed from milepost 135-134.5 in Marion County from 7 AM to 1 PM this afternoon. The closure is due emergency pothole repair needed on...
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Comments / 1