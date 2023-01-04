ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

WVU students prepare for Monday classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Residence halls on the Morgantown campus of WVU will open Saturday, and classes for the spring 2023 campaign begin Monday, January 9. Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said residents will quickly see traffic build this weekend for roads and businesses as students and families travel to Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After operating about 16 months on West Main Street, Our Market Small Shops gift store is closing its doors. Owner Greg Holden said the reason is decreased sales. “We were down probably 60 percent this Christmas season over last year,” he said. “Starting out, we did...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill

ANMOORE, W.Va. — An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk Creek on Thursday. The state Department of Environment Protection said in a Tuesday statement that it inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking.
ANMOORE, WV
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAJ

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy