Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1,…
thelocalne.ws
Car hits fire truck parked at scene of car crash
IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after a couple of accidents Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hammatt and Central streets. The vehicles involved in the first crash were a 2014 Nissan Frontier and a 2005 Honda Accord. Not long after first responders...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Southwick woman dies in New Year’s Eve accident on College Highway
One person has died in a two car accident on College Highway in Southwick on New Year's Eve.
Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police
Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
Worcester police warn residents of increase in car break-ins
Worcester police are warning residents to be cautious after an increase in car break-ins in the area around Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler streets. The police posted to their social media accounts Thursday reminding resident to take preventative measures including: locking their car doors, removing or hiding any valuables, securing their property, completely closing their windows, parking in well-lit areas, avoiding parking between large vehicles, installing an audible alarms and parking in attended lots.
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Truck slams into parked car in Bristol before taking off
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Surveillance footage captured the moments where a truck slammed into a parked SUV and took off in Bristol. Bristol police are looking for the driver who hit the parked car on Bay View Avenue. The incident happened on Dec. 30 around 5 p.m. Police say...
Turnto10.com
Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
Shots fired, car struck after possible road rage incident in Auburn
AUBURN ― A vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning on West Street, after the two people inside witnessed a possible road rage incident, police said. The two people were traveling south at around 6:50 a.m. when they noticed a white truck and a gold sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, driving...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro responders investigate 'suspicious' tractor trailer and dumpster fires
(WJAR) — Attleboro Police and Fire Departments are investigating two fires that occurred nearby around the same time on Monday night. A fire involving multiple tractor trailers at an Attleboro industrial property sent large plumes of smoke into the air. The Attleboro Fire Department said firefighters were called to...
whdh.com
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead, another seriously injured in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 700 block of Armory Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a two-car head-on crash. The driver who was heading northbound on Armory Street, a man, was...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
nbcboston.com
Vehicle Hit by Bullet During Road Rage Incident in Auburn, Police Say
A vehicle was hit by a bullet Tuesday morning in Auburn, Massachusetts during a road rage incident, according to the town's police force. Before 7 a.m. Tuesday, two people told police they saw a white truck driving aggressively while they were driving south on West Street, according to Auburn police. The white truck and a gold SUV that may have been a Ford Escape pulled over near Hardscrabble Road, and a gun was discharged, police reported.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police report five residential, commercial break-ins
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Police Department have been dealing with a rash of both residential and commercial break-ins since the New Year. Officers responded on Jan. 2 to Sachi Japanese Restaurant on Union Street for the report of a break-in. In a release, police said the restaurant was “ransacked,” and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
5-year-old boy died after Chicopee house fire on Christmas Eve
A five-year-old boy died after a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve in Chicopee.
Turnto10.com
Police: White nationalist flyers found in North Kingstown driveways
(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in North Kingstown after police say flyers from the Nationalist Social Club were found in the driveways of several residents. Police were made aware of the flyers on Tuesday when a resident on Wickham Road said he received a suspicious and offensive pamphlet.
