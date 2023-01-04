There’s a new way to save on dining in Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one! Disney had previously mentioned that you could receive up to $750 in money to spend on food, but it looks like that may not always be the case — here’s what we know.

1 DAY AGO