Pro Hockey Rumors

Yardbarker

Top 25 NHL trade-deadline targets

Happy New Year. Welcome to 2023, and we are now on the other side of the holiday roster freeze, the NHL’s 32 general managers are officially on the clock, as Tuesday marks exactly two months until the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. What a deadline this could shape...
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Goaltender Cam Talbot interested in staying with Senators

The Ottawa Senators have had an up-and-down season. After it looked at first like the team couldn’t escape the ghosts of disappointing seasons past, strong play over the past few weeks has them back in the extended playoff conversation. A big part of this improved performance has been the...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers recall veteran forward Chris Tierney

After sending Chris Tierney down to the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers a few days back, the Florida Panthers recalled the forward Thursday. The 28-year-old veteran of more than 500 NHL games joined the Panthers this past offseason, somewhat surprisingly, on a two-way deal. His offensive production had trailed off throughout his four seasons with the Ottawa Senators, and he couldn’t crack the Panthers roster out of training camp.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Dahlstrom, Gaudette & Woll

The Seattle Kraken have been a surprise this season. Tonight they play the Toronto Maple Leafs after beginning a road trip with a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs lost to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout. Ex-Maple Leafs’ assistant coach Dave...
Yardbarker

Evaluating 6 Flyers as Potential Trade Deadline Chips

The holidays have passed, and despite a historically excellent West Coast trip, the Philadelphia Flyers have no rational expectations of earning a playoff spot in 2022-23. The NHL trade deadline on March 3 will be their most consequential date for the remainder of the season. Regardless of the outcome of an internal struggle over a possible “rebuild” in Philadelphia, general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher (or his hypothetical replacement) will certainly look to sell veteran pieces to Stanley Cup contenders.
Yardbarker

Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?

According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney

The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled a top prospect, bringing up Lukas Reichel from the minor leagues along with Brett Seney. The club needed some extra bodies after placing MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve (retroactive to December 27). Reichel, 20, is arguably the team’s top forward prospect, selected...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Lineup Set to Evolve with Key Players Returning

Over the next couple weeks, the Detroit Red Wings stand to welcome back several forwards from lengthy absences. Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina are set to return and bring the organization up to full strength. But because these players will rejoin the team at varying points and need...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL News: Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jimmy Vesey, and P.K. Subban

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers and has been assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He’s eligible to play in five games or two weeks.
Yardbarker

Vrana’s Future With Red Wings Unclear After Clearing Waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon to help trim the bench to 23 players before Wednesday’s battle against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesar’s Arena. Vrana entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on October 19, and there was no timetable for his...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate prospect Bobby Brink

One of the many disappointing moments for the Philadelphia Flyers this season was the early injury of Bobby Brink, who underwent hip surgery in July. Now, months later, the young forward is ready to return to action. Brink has been activated from injured reserve and loaned to the Lehigh Valley...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Ryan Merkley, Connor Bedard and Alexis Lafreniere

Frank Seravalli: San Jose Sharks defenseman Ryan Merkley has requested a trade according to sources and the Sharks are trying to work out a deal. The 22-year-old was a 2018 first-round pick. He’s still waiver-eligible. He’s played in 39 NHL games. Will the idea of increasing your odds...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Duston Tokarski Excited and Ready for Opportunity with Penguins

For the third consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are being forced to dig deep into their depth chart at the goalie position. With the status of Tristan Jarry relatively unknown, the Penguins will have to roll with Casey DeSmith as their starter and called up Dustin Tokarski from the AHL to serve as backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tristan Jarry Not with Penguins, Being Evaluated in Pittsburgh

After leaving in the midst of the first period during the 2023 Winter Classic, starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the ice with a lower-body injury and didn’t return for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Without Jarry the Penguins were forced to finish the game with Casey DeSmith in goal and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

