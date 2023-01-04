Read full article on original website
'Recycle Right' program has saved the city of Corpus Christi $500K
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Officer Kimberly Tamez is just one of the workers who go neighborhood-to-neighborhood looking through your recycle bin to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing. One of the biggest no-nos she sees in...
DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper. In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are...
Condition of city bridges under review following Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The condition of the Yorktown mud bridge brings into question the safety and maintenance of other bridges throughout Corpus Christi. Wednesday it was learned that as soon as the incident happened the city's storm water department expedited the review of the condition of the other 67 bridges within the city.
Two New Recruits Join APPD
, , They’re admittedly a little nervous, perhaps even apprehensive. But it’s a natural response for two new recruits who’ve been on the job barely a week, joining the Aransas Pass Police Department straight out of the Del Mar College Police Academy in Corpus Christi. Dustin Pridgen, 29 and Kassandra Rivera, 25, were feted December 9, surrounded by family, friends, and their peers at APPD including new boss, Chief Eric Blanchard. “Congratulations. Now you’re official,” Blanchard remarked December 28 following a brief swearing-in ceremony held in the city’s Municipal Court, officiated by APPD Records Technician and Notary Public, Gina Villarreal. With...
County commissioners pass resolution of support for second bridge to The Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday supporting the construction of a second bridge onto Padre Island. A location for the second bridge has not yet been released. The massive project, which Mayor Paulette Guajardo said could cost up to $1 billion, would take help...
Tesla decides against asking Nueces County for incentives to build
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tesla has decided that it will not ask Nueces County officials for tax relief in order to build its proposed $375 million lithium-battery refining facility near Robstown, said new county judge Connie Scott. The discussion was slated for Wednesday's commissioners court meeting. Relief such as...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
Nueces County appoints new port commissioner
Diane Gonzalez appointed to represent Nueces County as Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner. Nueces County Commissioners pass legislative agenda that could impact port.
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Drivers can expect detours as work on the new Harbor Bridge Project continues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction over the next few nights for the new Harbor Bridge Project will close the loop ramp connecting U.S. Highway 181 to southbound Crosstown Expressway. Construction is scheduled for 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Saturday. While the ramp is closed, officials told 3NEWS...
portasouthjetty.com
City attorney gets the boot
No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
portasouthjetty.com
Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore
A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
CCIA travelers react to Southwest 'gesture of goodwill'
Southwest Airlines is facing a lawsuit over the 2,900 domestic U.S. flights canceled last week. Traveler Kelly Dietrich said he’s glad to have a seat on a United Airlines flight.
Christmas Eve oil spill gets closer to containment, Flint Hills says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleanup of the Christmas Eve oil spill continues with U.S. Coast Guard officials telling 3NEWS that many areas have been cleared. Cleanup crews are reporting that an estimated 145 barrels worth of oil have been collected so far. "They're starting on Ingleside and they're working...
Digging up the Past
Orion Marine was spotted with one of their vessels off the coast of Ingleside on the Bay Friday, December 30, continuing work for the Port of Corpus Christi to dredge the La Quinta Ship Channel, a vital waterway for commerce in this area, especially massive freighters carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) or crude oil to far away destinations, many that tie up at docks and terminals along the Ingleside coastline.
Life lessons learned in preparation for NCJLS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is only five days away. Students showed 3NEWS exactly how they're preparing for the event. This year, 600 4-H members will take part in the show. Kids from participating FFA schools will take part as well. The year-round preparation of taking care of livestock is culminated by a friendly competition.
DPS offers tips for motorists to drive safely in sea fog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use the JFK Causeway and even the Harbor Bridge have probably seen their fair share of sea fog the past couple of nights and early mornings. Monday night the wind helped limit those patches of dense fog. However, any decrease in visibility can...
