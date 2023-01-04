ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Aransas Pass Progress

Two New Recruits Join APPD

They're admittedly a little nervous, perhaps even apprehensive. But it's a natural response for two new recruits who've been on the job barely a week, joining the Aransas Pass Police Department straight out of the Del Mar College Police Academy in Corpus Christi. Dustin Pridgen, 29 and Kassandra Rivera, 25, were feted December 9, surrounded by family, friends, and their peers at APPD including new boss, Chief Eric Blanchard. "Congratulations. Now you're official," Blanchard remarked December 28 following a brief swearing-in ceremony held in the city's Municipal Court, officiated by APPD Records Technician and Notary Public, Gina Villarreal.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop.
BISHOP, TX
portasouthjetty.com

City attorney gets the boot

No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore

A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Ingleside Index

Digging up the Past

Orion Marine was spotted with one of their vessels off the coast of Ingleside on the Bay Friday, December 30, continuing work for the Port of Corpus Christi to dredge the La Quinta Ship Channel, a vital waterway for commerce in this area, especially massive freighters carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) or crude oil to far away destinations, many that tie up at docks and terminals along the Ingleside coastline.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Life lessons learned in preparation for NCJLS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is only five days away. Students showed 3NEWS exactly how they're preparing for the event. This year, 600 4-H members will take part in the show. Kids from participating FFA schools will take part as well. The year-round preparation of taking care of livestock is culminated by a friendly competition.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
