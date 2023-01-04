Read full article on original website
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
The true story of the g-strings and murders behind Welcome to Chippendales
Murder! Arson! Male strippers! Welcome to the mad origin story of the Chippendales, the famed dance troupe known for its male striptease performances, founded by late Indian entrepreneur Somen "Steve" Banerjee. Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales, from creator Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy, The Founder), tracks the rise and fall of...
Is 'The Pale Blue Eye' Based on a Book? Inside the Film's Connections to Literary History
2023 is off to a great start with the new Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale as detective Augustus Landor. The movie takes place in the 1800s after a series of murders at the United States Military Academy at West Point. But the detective won't be alone in solving the murders — young Edgar Allan Poe is there too!
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Melling hung out in cemeteries before playing Edgar Allan Poe
If you’re playing a horror movie character – especially an iconic one – you’re going to have to go to some strange lengths while preparing for the role. Who knows what Nicolas Cage got up to before he played Dracula in the upcoming Renfield? Probably nothing normal, that’s for sure. And the same must be true when playing one of the most famous gothic horror writers of all time – Edgar Allen Poe.
bookriot.com
True Crime vs. Murder Mysteries: Two Sides of the Same Coin, or Mutually Exclusive?
These past few years have been good for fans of crime fiction and nonfiction. Lots of new names and voices are being published in the murder mystery world and podcast world, with television and movies following suit. However, as a mystery reader, I’ve shied away from a lot of the true crime. Initially, it was because I associated the genre with serial killers, which I just don’t like in any format, fiction or nonfiction, but I acknowledge that the genre has really expanded in many directions these days.
Harper's Bazaar
The best new fiction books to read in 2023
A new year means a fresh list of exciting new fiction releases, and 2023 is determined not to disappoint. There are major literary moments, from titans of letters – like Bret Easton Ellis' first novel in 13 years – long-awaited releases from beloved writers back on form, like Diana Evans (following her cult last novel, Ordinary People), with a heart-breaking post-Grenfell narrative; the second novel of Emma Cline, who stunned the world with her 2016 debut, The Girls; and the latest release from one of America's most exhilarating talents, Brandon Taylor.
8 must-read books in early 2023
Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former...
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
crimereads.com
Authors Who Write Outstanding Mystery Series and Stellar Standalones
Writing a series is like spending a weekend with old friends, taking long walks to catch up and to ponder the future. Eating familiar food, laughing at old jokes, and going home refreshed, grounded by sharing part of your life with people you know inside out. Writing a standalone is...
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. Christoffer Carlsson (transl. Rachel Willson-Broyles), Blaze Me a Sun. “The first great crime novel of 2023 is Blaze Me a Sun by the decorated Swedish crime writer Chrisoffer Carlsson, who twines together national and personal trauma to devastating effect.”
Elle
ELLE Editors’ Favorite Books of 2022
Not only did 2022 bless us with a new Beyoncé album and a chaotic second season of The White Lotus, but it also gave us some amazing books. Take Dress Code, for example, written by ELLE’s very own Véronique Hyland, which traces the way fashion affects politics, pop culture, and our daily lives. On the fiction side, Akwaeke Emezi dipped into the romance genre for the first time with their seventh book You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Viola Davis Gives Fans A Tour Inside Her LA Mansion That’s ‘Definitely A Sanctuary’: Watch
Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon opened up the doors of their immaculate Los Angeles home. The Oscar winning actress, 57, and her husband, 69, showed off the Michaela Cadiz designed residence to Architectural Digest, revealing a serene pool, high ceilings, plenty of greenery and unique art. Other eye catching bits include a black and white patterned couch in the living room, as well as a bold light fixture.
12tomatoes.com
Grandpa Creates Narnia-Inspired Library With Secret Closet Entrance
If you never read the books, you’ve at least seen the films, and by this, I’m referring to The Chronicles of Narnia. The works of the famous C.S. Lewis are right up there with those of J. R. R. Tolkien. In fact, both Tolkien and Lewis were writing...
ComicBook
Elden Ring Official Art Books And Strategy Guides Are On Sale
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight, which is why it got two massive strategy guides. The game also happens to be beautiful, with gorgeous visuals throughout. That makes it a perfect candidate for a video game art book, which is why it got two from Udon Entertainment. That's a lot of books, but the good news is that all four are currently on sale.
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Terry Brooks Books in Reading Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Readers who enjoy epic fantasy books must be familiar with the name “Terry Brooks.” From selling 25 million copies of his works to writing the book adaptation of a Star Wars movie, Terry Brooks is one of the best-selling fantasy writers of all time.
crimereads.com
Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction
“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
Story of Groundbreaking British Muslim Spy Who Resisted Nazis in WWII Acquired by Sky History (EXCLUSIVE)
U.K. broadcaster Sky History has acquired “Liberté,” a short film about a female Muslim spy who served as a British secret agent during World War 2. “Liberté” tells the true story of Noor Inayat Khan, the daughter of a Sufi preacher and an American, who became a France-based spy and radio operator for the British during the war, and was ultimately held captive by the Nazi regime and executed at the Dachau concentration camp. The drama is written and co-produced by Sky News anchor, broadcaster and journalist Sam Naz, who also stars as Khan. The film is based on testimony given...
