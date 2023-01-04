ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL: Michigan State puts away Nebraska 74-56 in return to Big Ten play

By Alex Faber
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

Junior guard Tyson Walker moves the ball up the court during the Spartans' 79-67 win over Nebraska on Jan. 5, 2022.

Michigan State used a strong first-half finish to pull away from Nebraska en route to a 74-56 victory Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The game was tied at 11 before Michigan State outscored Nebraska 28-6 over the final 12 minutes of the first half. The Spartans turned a three-point lead into a 13-point advantage with a 10-0 run. Michigan State then closed the half on a 13-0 run, stretching a nine-point lead into a 22-point halftime advantage.
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide the latest on Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is some positive news coming out of Ohio. Also, we discuss the controversial offseason talks centered around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who is reportedly in discussions with a few NFL teams about head coaching positions. Is this fair for Michigan fans who now have to endure back-to-back off-seasons of Harbaugh NFL chatter? And we dive into the MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska from last night! The Spartans have now reached double-digit wins.
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: Michigan State welcomes Nebraska to the Breslin in return to conference play

Michigan State is heading back to the Big Ten conference slate this Tuesday, welcoming the Nebraska Cornhuskers to East Lansing. It's been an odd couple of months for the Spartans. After opening the season with multiple weeks chock-full of games - many against some of the better programs in the nation, December offered a well-needed resting period. In fact, MSU played just five games in the final month of the year.In its most recent matchup, Michigan State took on Buffalo at the Breslin Center. While there was some choppiness to the Spartans' offensive rhythm and a few defensive lapses, they ultimately...
The State News, Michigan State University

Two trustees sworn in, search for MSU president can commence

Trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Dennis Denno were sworn into Michigan State's Board of Trustees on Sunday during the Michigan Gubernatorial Inauguration.The Oaths of Office were administered by Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement. The two trustees won their seats in the recent midterm election. Jefferson ran for reelection for her own seat after being appointed to a vacant seat in 2019 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Denno ran for former trustee Melanie Foster's seat and won. This was Denno's second campaign after earning the nomination of the Michigan Democrats in 2010 and losing the election. Both candidates were endorsed by the Democratic party. Jefferson's campaign urges transparency and accountability from the board on issues like sexual misconduct and campus safety.Denno's campaign prioritizes raising the MSU employee minimum wage to $15 per hour and increasing transparency around budgets. He also supports the release of thousands of documents that pertain to the sexual misconduct scandal involving an ex-MSU doctor.Their oaths and the appointment of Huntington Bank VP Sandy Pierce as a trustee mean the board is operating with all seats filled, and the search for a permanent university president can begin.
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

