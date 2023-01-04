FINAL: Michigan State puts away Nebraska 74-56 in return to Big Ten play

Trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Dennis Denno were sworn into Michigan State's Board of Trustees on Sunday during the Michigan Gubernatorial Inauguration.The Oaths of Office were administered by Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement. The two trustees won their seats in the recent midterm election. Jefferson ran for reelection for her own seat after being appointed to a vacant seat in 2019 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Denno ran for former trustee Melanie Foster's seat and won. This was Denno's second campaign after earning the nomination of the Michigan Democrats in 2010 and losing the election. Both candidates were endorsed by the Democratic party. Jefferson's campaign urges transparency and accountability from the board on issues like sexual misconduct and campus safety.Denno's campaign prioritizes raising the MSU employee minimum wage to $15 per hour and increasing transparency around budgets. He also supports the release of thousands of documents that pertain to the sexual misconduct scandal involving an ex-MSU doctor.Their oaths and the appointment of Huntington Bank VP Sandy Pierce as a trustee mean the board is operating with all seats filled, and the search for a permanent university president can begin.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO