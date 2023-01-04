Just in time for the new year, Amy Jordan, ACE Certified Pilates Instructor and founder of WundaBar, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the three easy moves you can do at home without any equipment. Amy revealed that pilates is a great choice of workout for people to do at home in a small space. “All you need is your body and not a very big space. The live workouts that I’m leading online or the ones on our On-Demand platform which are prerecorded workouts, the whole time I’m talking people through how to do it with zero props, with zero equipment, all on the floor and with their body. And, you know, sometimes you just have to use things around your house like a chair, a water bottle, a scarf, or a paper plate. Things like that which everyone has access to them. Right now I’m not using fancy props like a Pilates circle or something that people don’t have access to right now.”

1 DAY AGO