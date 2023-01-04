ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Hearing for UI murders suspect will take place at 10:30 a.m. MST today

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the suspect of the University of Idaho murders told a judge that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho. The following morning, Bryan Kohberger flew to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Today, the initial appearance hearing in State v. Kohberger will take...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

Parents, students react to Moscow murder suspect's return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — When four University of Idaho students were murdered last November, the campus was immediately affected. From canceled classes to students going home early for the semester, students ended the year unsure of what they'd be coming back to. But, just as Moscow police say the arrest...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Judge issues gag order in University of Idaho murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho — All updates the Moscow Police have put out are now coming to a screeching halt after a judge issued a nondissemination order, barring all those close with the case to keep quiet about it. For weeks, social media, interviews and press conferences gave regular updates on...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – January 5, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Brian Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho to face four first degree murder charges. The probable cause affidavit, which would contain information to justify his arrest, remains sealed until he appears in court. A gag order has also been issued prohibiting law enforcement and attorneys involved from commenting on the case on any matter likely to interfere with a fair trial.
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Law&Crime Live Coverage: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Scheduled for Extradition Hearing Today

The man accused of murdering four Idaho college students is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Law&Crime will provide live coverage of Bryan Kohberger, 28, showing up for an extradition hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, but we are running a live Q&A ahead of time. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy