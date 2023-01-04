Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
Post Register
Hearing for UI murders suspect will take place at 10:30 a.m. MST today
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the suspect of the University of Idaho murders told a judge that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho. The following morning, Bryan Kohberger flew to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Today, the initial appearance hearing in State v. Kohberger will take...
KREM
Parents, students react to Moscow murder suspect's return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — When four University of Idaho students were murdered last November, the campus was immediately affected. From canceled classes to students going home early for the semester, students ended the year unsure of what they'd be coming back to. But, just as Moscow police say the arrest...
KING-5
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
KXLY
Judge issues gag order in University of Idaho murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho — All updates the Moscow Police have put out are now coming to a screeching halt after a judge issued a nondissemination order, barring all those close with the case to keep quiet about it. For weeks, social media, interviews and press conferences gave regular updates on...
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new mugshot revealed
University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's newest booking photo became available Wednesday evening after he entered the Latah County jail.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – January 5, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Brian Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho to face four first degree murder charges. The probable cause affidavit, which would contain information to justify his arrest, remains sealed until he appears in court. A gag order has also been issued prohibiting law enforcement and attorneys involved from commenting on the case on any matter likely to interfere with a fair trial.
KREM
Defense, prosecution experts weigh in on high-profile cases, Moscow murder suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — John Henry Browne knows highly publicized cases. "Nobody in their right mind in the 70s and 80s would think Ted Bundy might be innocent," the seasoned defense attorney says of one of his past cases. He defended the convicted serial killer, but that was long before...
Bryan Kohberger is on his way to Idaho to face murder charges
Bryan Kohberger is on his way to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing to death four college students, a source told Fox News.
Idaho murders: Judge issues gag order blocking officials, defense from discussing case against Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order in the ambush murders of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their sleep in November.
KREM
'A significant development' | Pennsylvania police discuss surveillance, arrest of Moscow murder suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After the University of Idaho murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference regarding his arrest and the agency's next steps in the investigation. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa., early...
Law&Crime Live Coverage: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Scheduled for Extradition Hearing Today
The man accused of murdering four Idaho college students is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Law&Crime will provide live coverage of Bryan Kohberger, 28, showing up for an extradition hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, but we are running a live Q&A ahead of time. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.
Bryan Kohberger's lawyer sends defense investigators to crime scene: source
Members of Bryan Kohberger's defense team toured the Idaho home where four college students were slaughtered on Nov. 13, Fox News Digital has learned.
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, to head to Moscow
Bryan Kohberger appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom Tuesday and agreed to be taken to Moscow, Idaho, where he's charged with stabbing to death four college students.
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
