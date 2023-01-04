ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korean- and Thai-inspired Spot Rises in the Inner Sunset

Two San Francisco food truck veterans quietly opened a Korean- and Thai-inspired restaurant called Kothai Republic in the Inner Sunset last month. Longtime friends Sung Park and Gof Sanguanwong are both Bay Area restaurant veterans who previously operated a food truck called Spork and Stix. With Kothai Republic, Park said he and Sanguanwong finally have the time and kitchen space to iterate.
Argentinan Bakery Lolita Expands With a Bigger Destination for Alfajores on the Penninsula

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line. CASTRO — Hoodline reports that Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodles will open at 4039 18th Street in the Castro on January 4. The restaurant takes over the space most recently occupied by Rooster & Rice, which closed in late December. According to Hoodline, the newcomer comes from the owners of Hungry Hub, a pop-up Thai restaurant which has been running out of the space since March 2022. Mr. Hen will not serve Thai food, a representative tells Hoodline, just chicken and rice.
13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023

Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
San Francisco firefighters rescue family trapped in car by fallen tree

SAN FRANCISCO - A family is reportedly okay after a tree toppled onto their car in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a toppled tree trapping motorists on Larkin Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Larkin Street is one block east of San Francisco City Hall.
Five Little Monkeys Closes in Downtown Walnut Creek

After twelve years, the toy store Five Little Monkeys has closed in downtown Walnut Creek. For many families, this store was a go-to destination for toys, gifts, and special occasions. I remember visiting many times with my young children whenever we found ourselves in downtown Walnut Creek, and it was always a fun experience.
