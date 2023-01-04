ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

WREG

Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Residents evacuated following flooding rains

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

1 in 4 Memphis-Shelby County schools damaged by December winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County School students went back in the classroom Tuesday as crews work to repair hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to 1 in 4 schools caused by December’s arctic blast. The district says 29 schools were damaged by the winter...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tornado confirmed Tuesday in DeSoto County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has determined an EF-0 tornado moved through portions of east Desoto County Tuesday morning, causing minimal damage but no injuries as a line of strong storms pushed through the area. The NWS Memphis office said the DeSoto tornado it rated an EF0, which means wind speeds of 40-72 […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Repairs underway at MSCS schools following damages caused by the December freeze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repairs continue for many in the Mid-South after the December winter freeze in the Memphis area. Memphis Shelby County Schools said crews worked overtime to make sure schools were ready for students to return after the winter break. District leaders said employees worked Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, “and every day in between” to make sure schools were operational.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
FORREST CITY, AR
neareport.com

Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported

JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
JONESBORO, AR
Memphis Flyer

If We Lose the Oak Court Mall

If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN

