actionnews5.com
40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 40 residents of Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be rescued from flood waters in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Now all residents of the 92-unit complex must evacuate until cleanup crews restore the property to livable conditions. The First Alert Weather...
West Memphis families dealing with flooded homes, while some displaced after heavy rainfall
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The intersection of Rice and South Avalon streets in West Memphis was underwater Tuesday afternoon. One car after the other was forced to make a U-turn. “I just happened to look and I was like, ‘No,’” said Korrie Stiehm, of West Memphis. “I’m not driving through that.”
localmemphis.com
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and fire chief rescue residents after storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Homes and apartment complexes across West Memphis experienced some water damage as a storm poured down on the area. Mayor Marco McClendon said he’s doing everything he can given the flat lands West Memphis sits on. The city is working through a $40 million...
Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
After broken pipes, rolling blackouts and freezing temperatures, why didn't the IPAWs alert go off?
MEMPHIS, Tenn — After launching in December, people are wondering, why did the IPAWs alert not sound during the arctic blast. The system was designed to help warn Shelby County about major emergencies, disasters, terroristic acts and other imminent danger. “Each situation is different,” said Charles Newell, Shelby County...
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
actionnews5.com
1 in 4 Memphis-Shelby County schools damaged by December winter storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County School students went back in the classroom Tuesday as crews work to repair hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to 1 in 4 schools caused by December’s arctic blast. The district says 29 schools were damaged by the winter...
Tornado confirmed Tuesday in DeSoto County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has determined an EF-0 tornado moved through portions of east Desoto County Tuesday morning, causing minimal damage but no injuries as a line of strong storms pushed through the area. The NWS Memphis office said the DeSoto tornado it rated an EF0, which means wind speeds of 40-72 […]
Repairs underway at MSCS schools following damages caused by the December freeze
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repairs continue for many in the Mid-South after the December winter freeze in the Memphis area. Memphis Shelby County Schools said crews worked overtime to make sure schools were ready for students to return after the winter break. District leaders said employees worked Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, “and every day in between” to make sure schools were operational.
localmemphis.com
Resources available for Mid-South renters who are experiencing apartment damages
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Memphis is the country's eviction capital, according to the most recent study from Apartment List — a company that helps people find apartments. Due to a lack of national eviction data, the company compiled its report based on information from its nearly 8 million users.
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
DeSoto County homeowner recounts tornado ripping through his barn
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The National Weather Service was surveying the damage in DeSoto County after a report of a tornado Tuesday morning. Among the damage was a destroyed barn at a home on Polk Lane, south of Goodman Road. “It down one of my barns, took out my...
actionnews5.com
Senior living community fire started in the room of the deceased, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a press conference held Tuesday, a representative of Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences discussed the impact of the fire that killed one and injured two others in a fire Thursday night. “What started out as a one-room, small, one-alarm fire, because of the weather...
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
localmemphis.com
'Feels Like Home:' disabled sprinklers due to burst pipes made senior home fire spread out of control
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly fire at the Feels Like Home senior lifestyle residences left one person dead and two others injured late at night on Dec. 29, and management spoke with the media Tuesday to provide updates and details on the fire at their East Memphis location. According...
neareport.com
Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
