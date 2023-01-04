SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO