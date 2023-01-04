ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 unique fitness ideas putting a new twist on old resolutions

A brand new year is upon us, a classic time to put healthy goals at the top of our New Year’s resolutions. But instead of hopping back on a treadmill, maybe you need a whole new routine to shake things up on your wellness journey. Here are 7 suggestions to jumpstart those goals:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle firefighters responded to 1,500 encampment fires in 2022

SEATTLE, Wash. — New data released Tuesday by the Seattle Fire Department shows the city’s fire crews responded to 1,538 encampment fires during 2022, averaging 128 a month. The data reflects a slight increase from 2021, when Seattle Fire recorded 1,446 fires at encampments, and 854 in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
Fire set at south Seattle construction site, several windows, staircase damaged

SEATTLE — Workers at an apartment building under construction in Seattle arrived to work Wednesday morning to find someone had started a fire in the building. Seattle police said fires were also set in trash cans near that construction site in the 2800 block of S Hanford, just before midnight. Seattle fire reports three separate fires in this area.
SEATTLE, WA
Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
SEATTLE, WA
Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
Meet Sanjiv, the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium's new Sumatran tiger

TACOMA, Wash — A new tiger is in Tacoma. Sanjiv (pronounced sun-jeev), an 11-year-old male Sumatran tiger, arrived in Tacoma in December from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Topeka, Kansas. The zoo said the recommendation to move him to Tacoma came from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums with the hope that he will father cubs with either of the zoo's other Sumatran tigers Kali, 9, or Indah, 8.
TACOMA, WA
Eric's Heroes: The man behind popular YouTube channel, 'Dad, how do I?'

KENT, Wash. — Rob Kenney is a friendly guy. A regular guy. He wears glasses and lives in a comfortable home in Kent. Until very recently, he worked selling office supplies. Rob describes himself as an introvert, but when you meet him, that seems to be a bit of an exaggeration. He's friendly and accommodating, and while he's not a Type A personality, he's definitely a 'Type Nice.'
KENT, WA
Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm

REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
REDMOND, WA
Seattle mayor believes city is on a 'good trajectory' following his first year in office

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he won’t take a victory lap, but believes Seattle is on a “good trajectory” during his first year in office. Harrell is now entering year two in the top office in Washington’s largest city, and believes there has been progress in reducing crime, and homelessness. However, Seattle police data shows that crime has risen substantially in 2022, and shots fired calls are up 23%.
SEATTLE, WA
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Thousands without power after strong winds topple trees in western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought strong winds to parts of western Washington on Wednesday, bringing down trees and causing power outages across the region. More than 14,800 people were without power in the Puget Sound region at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported the most outages Thursday morning, with more than 14,000 customers without power.
SEATTLE, WA
Police encourage vigilance when using ATMs following string of robberies in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have recently responded to several incidents where people were robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money at ATMs. In the past two weeks, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) has received seven robbery reports from a Chase bank ATM at 7030 Pacific Ave and a Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet on 3510 S 56th street.
TACOMA, WA
77-year-old arrested for killing 2 cats after eviction notice from son

EVERETT, Wash. — A 77-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his two cats before being evicted by his son, who owned the home. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the residence in north Everett for reports of a disturbance just after noon on Tuesday. The resident's son told his father he would be arriving at noon to evict him, and when he showed up, he saw his father leaving, police said.
EVERETT, WA

