KOMO News
7 unique fitness ideas putting a new twist on old resolutions
A brand new year is upon us, a classic time to put healthy goals at the top of our New Year’s resolutions. But instead of hopping back on a treadmill, maybe you need a whole new routine to shake things up on your wellness journey. Here are 7 suggestions to jumpstart those goals:
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
KOMO News
Popular Tacoma cupcake shop closing due to inflation, other challenges
TACOMA, Wash. — A small business in the heart of downtown Tacoma that survived many struggles through the height of the pandemic is preparing to close. The owner of the popular “Hello, Cupcake” said the cost of ingredients and operations were too much to survive. Following the...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters responded to 1,500 encampment fires in 2022
SEATTLE, Wash. — New data released Tuesday by the Seattle Fire Department shows the city’s fire crews responded to 1,538 encampment fires during 2022, averaging 128 a month. The data reflects a slight increase from 2021, when Seattle Fire recorded 1,446 fires at encampments, and 854 in 2020.
KOMO News
Fire set at south Seattle construction site, several windows, staircase damaged
SEATTLE — Workers at an apartment building under construction in Seattle arrived to work Wednesday morning to find someone had started a fire in the building. Seattle police said fires were also set in trash cans near that construction site in the 2800 block of S Hanford, just before midnight. Seattle fire reports three separate fires in this area.
KOMO News
Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
KOMO News
Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
KOMO News
Sylvia, Port Townsend's giant Pacific octopus, to return to the Salish Sea
Sylvia the giant Pacific octopus, who has spent the last few years at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center Aquarium (PTMSC), will be released soon as he has reached maturity. Sylvia was collected in the PTMSC's light trap at Port Worden pier in June 2020. PTMSC staff said at that...
KOMO News
Meet Sanjiv, the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium's new Sumatran tiger
TACOMA, Wash — A new tiger is in Tacoma. Sanjiv (pronounced sun-jeev), an 11-year-old male Sumatran tiger, arrived in Tacoma in December from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Topeka, Kansas. The zoo said the recommendation to move him to Tacoma came from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums with the hope that he will father cubs with either of the zoo's other Sumatran tigers Kali, 9, or Indah, 8.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: The man behind popular YouTube channel, 'Dad, how do I?'
KENT, Wash. — Rob Kenney is a friendly guy. A regular guy. He wears glasses and lives in a comfortable home in Kent. Until very recently, he worked selling office supplies. Rob describes himself as an introvert, but when you meet him, that seems to be a bit of an exaggeration. He's friendly and accommodating, and while he's not a Type A personality, he's definitely a 'Type Nice.'
KOMO News
Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm
REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor believes city is on a 'good trajectory' following his first year in office
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he won’t take a victory lap, but believes Seattle is on a “good trajectory” during his first year in office. Harrell is now entering year two in the top office in Washington’s largest city, and believes there has been progress in reducing crime, and homelessness. However, Seattle police data shows that crime has risen substantially in 2022, and shots fired calls are up 23%.
KOMO News
Seattle drag queen Irene 'The Alien' stars on next 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Irene Dubois said she felt like an outcast growing up gay in Texas, never feeling seen in the media she consumed or that her story was being told — until she discovered "RuPaul's Drag Race." "It was the first time in my life that I kind of felt like...
KOMO News
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
KOMO News
Man taken into custody after stabbing ex-partner multiple times in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — A woman in Snohomish County was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a 45-year-old ex-partner who barricaded himself in her apartment for nearly five hours Wednesday. Sheriff deputies in Snohomish County responded to an assault with...
KOMO News
Controversial bail fund once helped man suspected of Seattle's first murder of the year
SEATTLE, Wash. — The man in custody for Seattle’s first homicide of 2023 has previously been bailed out of jail by a nonprofit with a track record of assisting violent, repeat offenders. On Wednesday a judge found probable cause to hold Allister Baldwin in jail for the grisly...
KOMO News
Man faces murder charge in connection to homicide South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing a woman in South Lake Union Monday night is now facing a murder charge. is expected to make a first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. The man did not appear in court Wednesday, but a judge found probable cause to charge him with murder in the first degree.
KOMO News
Thousands without power after strong winds topple trees in western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought strong winds to parts of western Washington on Wednesday, bringing down trees and causing power outages across the region. More than 14,800 people were without power in the Puget Sound region at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported the most outages Thursday morning, with more than 14,000 customers without power.
KOMO News
Police encourage vigilance when using ATMs following string of robberies in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have recently responded to several incidents where people were robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money at ATMs. In the past two weeks, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) has received seven robbery reports from a Chase bank ATM at 7030 Pacific Ave and a Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet on 3510 S 56th street.
KOMO News
77-year-old arrested for killing 2 cats after eviction notice from son
EVERETT, Wash. — A 77-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his two cats before being evicted by his son, who owned the home. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the residence in north Everett for reports of a disturbance just after noon on Tuesday. The resident's son told his father he would be arriving at noon to evict him, and when he showed up, he saw his father leaving, police said.
