North Side & Blackhawk boys, Jay County girls win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side topped Huntington North, Blackhawk Christian bested South Bend St. Joseph, and the Jay County girls beat Concordia to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

Despite trailing 22-18 at the half, North Side rallied to defeat the visiting Vikings 43-34. The win gives the Legends some momentum heading into the Highlight Zone’s “Game of the Week” on Friday when they host Wayne at By Hey Arena.

2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian beat South Bend St. Joseph 78-64 on the road. Gage Sefton led the way with 25 points for the Braves while Kellen Pickett added 22.

At Concordia, it was 3A no. 5 Jay County beating the host Cadets 62-48 behind 30 points from Purdue Fort Wayne recruit Renna Schwieterman. The Patriots improve to 14-1 on the season and resume ACAC play at Bluffton on Friday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 65, Rockford Parkway, Ohio 43

Argos 44, S. Bend Trinity 27

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Martinsville 53

Borden 62, Madison Shawe 28

Castle 80, Boonville 61

Corydon 52, Rock Creek Academy 45

Crothersville 63, Christian Academy of Madison 62

Franklin Central 60, Whiteland 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 64

Ft. Wayne North 43, Huntington North 34

Guerin Catholic 61, Lebanon 29

Heritage Christian 81, Indpls Tindley 62

Indpls Cathedral 81, Indpls Roncalli 50

Indpls Chatard 70, Beech Grove 51

Indpls Pike 61, Noblesville 60

Jay Co. 63, Ft. Wayne Luers 50

Leo 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

Mishawaka 80, Elkhart 56

Montpelier, Ohio 66, Lakewood Park 64

Newport, Ky. 60, E. Central 46

North Vigo 57, S. Vermillion 37

NorthWood 70, Columbia City 44

Peru 66, N. Miami 38

Providence 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 42

S. Bend Career Academy 73, New Buffalo, Mich. 27

Sheridan 58, N. Montgomery 29

Sullivan 71, N. Knox 42

W. Vigo 76, Riverton Parke 59

Wabash 58, Goshen 53

Western 51, Lafayette Catholic 44

Westfield 67, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58

Westview 63, E. Noble 58

Delphi Classic(equals)

Seventh Place(equals)

Tri-County 43, Pioneer 42

Hendricks County Tournament

First Round

Brownsburg 69, Cascade 15

Danville 82, Plainfield 60

Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Austin 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32

Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Jennings Co. 39

Bethany Christian 50, Lakewood Park 27

Blackford 57, Delta 27

Bloomington South 56, Brown Co. 31

Bluffton 56, Northfield 33

Boone Grove 39, Illiana Christian 34

Boonville 53, Tecumseh 52, OT

Borden 54, Salem 53, OT

Brownstown 51, Madison 39

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Norwell 57

Cass 24, Oak Hill 14

Caston 47, Clinton Central 46

Central Noble 59, Bremen 37

Corydon 46, Silver Creek 44

Crawfordsville 62, Sheridan 31

DeKalb 38, Eastside 35

Eastern (Pekin) 60, New Albany 44

Eastern Hancock 47, Blue River 40

Fairfield 56, Garrett 28

Fishers 66, Indpls Pike 42

Forest Park 33, Dubois 23

Ft. Wayne Northrop 41, Heritage 27

Gibson Southern 71, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26

Greencastle 79, Clay City 43

Henryville 56, Crothersville 9

Homestead 58, Indpls N. Central 53

Huntington North 52, Eastbrook 30

Indian Creek 58, Southport 41

Indpls Scecina 60, Indpls Tindley 33

Jay Co. 62, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48

LaVille 66, S. Bend Career Academy 25

Lake Central 67, Kankakee Valley 39

Leo 56, Prairie Hts. 30

Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 48

Mooresville 41, Indpls Cathedral 33

Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57, E. Central 46

N. Montgomery 42, N. Putnam 32

Noblesville 75, Indpls Ben Davis 59

NorthWood 43, Glenn 38

Paoli 48, Perry Central 30

Penn 62, New Prairie 32

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25

Rossville 35, Bethesda Christian 25

S. Bend Clay 29, S. Bend Trinity 20

S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Lake Station 45

S. Spencer 60, Evansville Christian 52

Scottsburg 49, Seymour 39

Southern Wells 42, Daleville 37

Tipton 58, Mississinewa 36

Tri-Township 80, River Forest 37

Twin Lakes 75, Frontier 14

Wapahani 66, Wes-Del 19

Washington 47, Southridge 38

Washington Twp. 65, Whiting 26

Western 59, University 57

Yorktown 59, Muncie Central 32

Hendricks County Tournament

First Round(equals)

Brownsburg 67, Cascade 46

Danville 54, Plainfield 48

South Ripley Tournament

First Round

Batesville 56, Jac-Cen-Del 43

S. Ripley 44, Milan 29

