North Side & Blackhawk boys, Jay County girls win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side topped Huntington North, Blackhawk Christian bested South Bend St. Joseph, and the Jay County girls beat Concordia to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.
Despite trailing 22-18 at the half, North Side rallied to defeat the visiting Vikings 43-34. The win gives the Legends some momentum heading into the Highlight Zone’s “Game of the Week” on Friday when they host Wayne at By Hey Arena.
2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian beat South Bend St. Joseph 78-64 on the road. Gage Sefton led the way with 25 points for the Braves while Kellen Pickett added 22.
At Concordia, it was 3A no. 5 Jay County beating the host Cadets 62-48 behind 30 points from Purdue Fort Wayne recruit Renna Schwieterman. The Patriots improve to 14-1 on the season and resume ACAC play at Bluffton on Friday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 65, Rockford Parkway, Ohio 43
Argos 44, S. Bend Trinity 27
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Martinsville 53
Borden 62, Madison Shawe 28
Castle 80, Boonville 61
Corydon 52, Rock Creek Academy 45
Crothersville 63, Christian Academy of Madison 62
Franklin Central 60, Whiteland 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 64
Ft. Wayne North 43, Huntington North 34
Guerin Catholic 61, Lebanon 29
Heritage Christian 81, Indpls Tindley 62
Indpls Cathedral 81, Indpls Roncalli 50
Indpls Chatard 70, Beech Grove 51
Indpls Pike 61, Noblesville 60
Jay Co. 63, Ft. Wayne Luers 50
Leo 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44
Mishawaka 80, Elkhart 56
Montpelier, Ohio 66, Lakewood Park 64
Newport, Ky. 60, E. Central 46
North Vigo 57, S. Vermillion 37
NorthWood 70, Columbia City 44
Peru 66, N. Miami 38
Providence 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 42
S. Bend Career Academy 73, New Buffalo, Mich. 27
Sheridan 58, N. Montgomery 29
Sullivan 71, N. Knox 42
W. Vigo 76, Riverton Parke 59
Wabash 58, Goshen 53
Western 51, Lafayette Catholic 44
Westfield 67, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58
Westview 63, E. Noble 58
Delphi Classic(equals)
Seventh Place(equals)
Tri-County 43, Pioneer 42
Hendricks County Tournament
First Round
Brownsburg 69, Cascade 15
Danville 82, Plainfield 60
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32
Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Jennings Co. 39
Bethany Christian 50, Lakewood Park 27
Blackford 57, Delta 27
Bloomington South 56, Brown Co. 31
Bluffton 56, Northfield 33
Boone Grove 39, Illiana Christian 34
Boonville 53, Tecumseh 52, OT
Borden 54, Salem 53, OT
Brownstown 51, Madison 39
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Norwell 57
Cass 24, Oak Hill 14
Caston 47, Clinton Central 46
Central Noble 59, Bremen 37
Corydon 46, Silver Creek 44
Crawfordsville 62, Sheridan 31
DeKalb 38, Eastside 35
Eastern (Pekin) 60, New Albany 44
Eastern Hancock 47, Blue River 40
Fairfield 56, Garrett 28
Fishers 66, Indpls Pike 42
Forest Park 33, Dubois 23
Ft. Wayne Northrop 41, Heritage 27
Gibson Southern 71, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26
Greencastle 79, Clay City 43
Henryville 56, Crothersville 9
Homestead 58, Indpls N. Central 53
Huntington North 52, Eastbrook 30
Indian Creek 58, Southport 41
Indpls Scecina 60, Indpls Tindley 33
Jay Co. 62, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48
LaVille 66, S. Bend Career Academy 25
Lake Central 67, Kankakee Valley 39
Leo 56, Prairie Hts. 30
Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 48
Mooresville 41, Indpls Cathedral 33
Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57, E. Central 46
N. Montgomery 42, N. Putnam 32
Noblesville 75, Indpls Ben Davis 59
NorthWood 43, Glenn 38
Paoli 48, Perry Central 30
Penn 62, New Prairie 32
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25
Rossville 35, Bethesda Christian 25
S. Bend Clay 29, S. Bend Trinity 20
S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Lake Station 45
S. Spencer 60, Evansville Christian 52
Scottsburg 49, Seymour 39
Southern Wells 42, Daleville 37
Tipton 58, Mississinewa 36
Tri-Township 80, River Forest 37
Twin Lakes 75, Frontier 14
Wapahani 66, Wes-Del 19
Washington 47, Southridge 38
Washington Twp. 65, Whiting 26
Western 59, University 57
Yorktown 59, Muncie Central 32
Hendricks County Tournament
First Round(equals)
Brownsburg 67, Cascade 46
Danville 54, Plainfield 48
South Ripley Tournament
First Round
Batesville 56, Jac-Cen-Del 43
S. Ripley 44, Milan 29
