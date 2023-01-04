Read full article on original website
27 First News
Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
27 First News
Vesta J. Putnam, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vesta J. Putnam, of Masury, Ohio, entered into life eternal on Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, from injuries sustained as a result of a recent fall at home. She was 78. Vesta was born November 30, 1944,...
27 First News
James “Pappap” Guy, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy. He was a Claysville High School graduate.
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
27 First News
Chandler Wilson Berliner, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandler Wilson Berliner, 98 of Poland, formerly of Canfield died December 31, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland. Chandler Berliner, known as “Mr. B.” was born July 25, 1924 in New York City, a son of the late Gustav and Alice Berliner.
27 First News
Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
27 First News
Kari Lorraine Carter, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kari L. Carter, age 32 of Newton Falls, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born on August 27, 1990 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Shawn D. Lanum and Christine L. (Crawford) Carter. Kari has lived in...
27 First News
Denise L. McGeorge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Mrs. Denise L. McGeorge will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Denise Lavalle McGeorge (née Holloway) transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on...
27 First News
Charles W. Hoffman, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Hoffman, 67, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born February 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and the late Betty (Kinnan) Hoffman. Charles worked as a mechanic for...
27 First News
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
27 First News
Carol Ann Day, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Day, 80, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hospice House. Carol was born on November 18, 1942 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Chichester) Gordon Kemp. Carol was a graduate of Fairlawn High School...
27 First News
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In addition...
27 First News
Betty Jean Carroll, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Betty Jean Carroll, 97, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Cindy and husband, Larry and granddaughter, Brandy Hartman, where she made her home. For the last ten plus years, it has been a joy and blessing to have her with us. She will be greatly missed.
27 First News
Lloyd Carl Lew, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Carl Lew, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and the late Lois (Gause) Lew. On February 6,...
27 First News
Clyde R. Higgins, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde R. Higgins, age 80 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Arbor’s at Stow Nursing Home in Stow, Ohio. He was born on December 28, 1942 in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son...
27 First News
Marilyn R. (Heberling) Dornon, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452 for Marilyn R. Dornon, 94, who passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Marilyn was born...
27 First News
Mary Ann Holt, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Holt of Girard passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:48 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 66 years old. Mary was born in Youngstown on May 11, 1956, the daughter of the late Joseph and...
27 First News
Shirley Wellman, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Wellman, 86 years old from North Lima, overcame her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022 and has joined her husband and daughter in Heaven, giving new meaning to the family of the phrase “She’s in a better place now”.
27 First News
Antonio “Tony” Frank Placanica, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio “Tony” Frank Placanica, 54, of Girard passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. Tony was born on December 19, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Francesco “Frank” and Emilia Placanica. He was preceded in death...
