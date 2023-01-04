Jake Paul is putting his money where his mouth is, and the MMA community is here for it. Paul announced on Thursday that he has signed with the PFL, with the expectation that he will fight in MMA for the first time in the organization’s Super Fight division. The Super Fight division, which is set to promote two pay-per-view events in 2023, promises to share 50 percent of the revenue of those events with the fighters, a key feature for Paul, a vocal proponent of increasing fighter pay in the sport. The signing also includes Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, taking an equity share in the PFL.

