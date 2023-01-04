Read full article on original website
Related
Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
Endeavor, the owners of the UFC, have proven to be a bunch of gutless cowards
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. UFC president Dana White has rightfully been under fire all week after a video emerged of him slapping his wife, Anne, twice at a bar in Cabo San Lucas last weekend after she slapped him during a fight.
MMA Fighting
‘It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now’: Fighters react to Jake Paul signing with the PFL
Jake Paul is putting his money where his mouth is, and the MMA community is here for it. Paul announced on Thursday that he has signed with the PFL, with the expectation that he will fight in MMA for the first time in the organization’s Super Fight division. The Super Fight division, which is set to promote two pay-per-view events in 2023, promises to share 50 percent of the revenue of those events with the fighters, a key feature for Paul, a vocal proponent of increasing fighter pay in the sport. The signing also includes Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, taking an equity share in the PFL.
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Cris Pannullo shady after 21-day streak ends: ‘He got lucky’
“Jeopardy!” champion Cris Pannullo is opening up about the end of his 21-game winning streak — and shading the contestant who beat him. Pannullo, 38, ended his winning run last Tuesday with a winnings total of $748,000. He lost to Andy Tirrell — who ended up losing the following night. The fan-favorite from New Jersey admitted on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast that he still feels “incredible” and the show is only over for him “for now.” “Everybody loses on ‘Jeopardy!’ but very, very few people win 20 games, very few people win three quarters of a million dollars, or a half-million dollars, or...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
Oscar De La Hoya jabs Dana White over physical altercation with wife
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya took a jab at Dana White over the recent altercation between the UFC president and his wife, Anne, in a Mexico club.
Chael Sonnen claims Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz was previously discussed by the UFC: “Masvidal never co-signed it. I don’t know why.”
Chael Sonnen is one of the most outspoken faces in the sport of MMA. Post-retirement, he has been seen breaking down fights, serving as a commentator and analyst while also hosting his famed “Bad Guy Inc.” YouTube show discussing all things in the world of mixed martial arts.
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
Jake Paul signs multi-fight contract with MMA league PFL
“I already disrupted boxing; now it is time to disrupt MMA,” Jake Paul said in a shocking announcement on Thursday. Paul, the “Problem Child” former YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, signed a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League, in which he will make his MMA debut in 2023. The fights will take place in PFL’s all-new Super Fight division, exclusively on PPV. There was no opponent named for his MMA debut in the announcement. However, Paul did mention that he offered a two-fight contract with former UFC star Nate Diaz. “I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight...
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
wrestlingrumors.net
International Incident: WWE Star Loses Title At Major International Event
It had to happen eventually. There are all kinds of titles in wrestling and some of the most well known are in WWE. Those are not all of the titles around the world though as other promotions have championships and honors of their own. You will occasionally see those paths cross though, and now one of the crossings that led to some interesting questions have been closed.
CBS Sports
Dana White, UFC continue to show immaturity as a major sports brand with even bigger potential problems ahead
In the five years since UFC left Fox to announce a landmark, $1.5 billion broadcasting deal through 2025 with ESPN, it has been hard to find a time in which UFC president Dana White hasn't been smiling. White, the 53-year-old tireless maverick who has been the face of combat sports'...
WWE announces major Vince McMahon news
Vince McMahon retired as chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment nearly six months ago amid a sexual misconduct scandal, but he is now officially back. McMahon on Thursday announced his plans to return to day-to-day operations with WWE in order to “fully capitalize” on the upcoming media rights negotiations. The 77-year-old said he had... The post WWE announces major Vince McMahon news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Conor McGregor vows to “slice through someone” in his UFC return and he doesn’t care who: “Line up”
Conor McGregor has vowed to make a statement when he supposedly makes his return to the UFC Octagon this year. Ever since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021, Conor McGregor has been on the road to recovery. Some wondered, understandably, whether he’d ever fight again. Alas,...
Boxing Insider
Jake Paul Signs With Mixed Martial Arts League PFL – Calls Out Nate Diaz For Boxing And MMA Fights
Like it or not, Jake Paul is newsworthy in the world of boxing. Over the past few years the social influencer has made his mark in the sport by winning over five fights and, in a huge surprise, taking the whole endeavor seriously. Now the Ohio native has made the news again, this time by signing a deal with mixed martial arts league PPL (Professional Fighters League), a competitor of the sport’s top league, UFC. “Paul recently signed a multiyear contract with the Professional Fighters League to compete in a new division, known as Super Fight,” writes the New York Times, “with events on pay-per-view. Paul does not yet have a bout scheduled, but he plans to fight in 2023.”
Popculture
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
Comments / 0