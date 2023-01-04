Read full article on original website
Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski
Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Latrobe, PA on December 2, 1952, a son of the late Theodore and Camilla Milleo Hamerski. He is survived by his companion, Lori Sebert Ford (Lauren and Emma); one grandson Travis Snider and his wife Valerie of Georgia; two great grandchildren, Oakland and Brixtin; many Mull, Milleo and Harmeski cousins; and his long-time friend John “Moe” Mosesso of Philippi. Mr. Hamerski was a graduate of Latrobe High School and attended Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, WV. He was a businessman, Hotel developer, restaurant owner and philanthropist. He loved fishing and was a member of the Mountaineer Athletic Club. He was Catholic by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. A private Entombment will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Fund “IMO Jerry Hamerski”, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, 44 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506 Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office. Bob was the fifth of eight children and helped his mom care for his younger siblings. His first paying job was at the marble factory in Bridgeport. He went on to work many jobs, including at the Hazel Atlas glass factory and the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Factory (PPG) until it closed. He retired as a bus driver from the Central WV Transit Authority (CENTRA) on his birthday in 1995. He worked there two decades and served as president of the union for at least half of that time negotiating better wages and conditions for the drivers and successfully pursued several grievances on behalf of his fellow drivers. Some riders might remember him as “the whistling blue-eyed bus driver” who often went off route to take folks with groceries as close to their homes as he could, often carrying in the groceries for ladies. He hauled a goat for one passenger. He still holds the record for working the most overtime of any driver.
Nicole Laselle Jackson
Nicole Laselle Jackson, 38, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family. Nicole was born in Clarksburg on February 17, 1984, a daughter of Lilly Marlene Ward Jackson and the late Allen Clay Jackson.
Sean Troy “Chico” Jasper
Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life Suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” In the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September 17, 1968, to the late Elsie M. Randall Jasper. As a child in Harlem Heights, he attended Rosedale Elementary School in Summerlee, WV. Troy spent most of his time outdoors with: Jeremiah, Chaun, Jhaun and Nicole. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, climbing trees, planting gardens, picking berries, collecting animals to rescue, building tree houses in NaNa’s apple tree, or exploring nature while causing mischief with Ike, his brothers and other neighborhood friends. Troy never met an animal he couldn’t rescue and make a pet. His other favorite activity was watching WWF wrestling on Saturday mornings; then practicing moves on his brothers: Chaun, Jhaun, and Jeremiah. Troy’s favorite was, “The Nature Boy, Rick Flair” of the “4 Horsemen. After NaNa passed in 1980, Chaun, Jhaun, Troy and Nicole landed in Chicago IL, under the sharp eyes of Val and Ronald, our older sister and brother. Troy attended Fellowship Christian Academy; he excelled in Academics, notably, Science and Math. He attended Roseland Bible Church, where he became an AWANA Club Olympian. Troy became a competitive swimmer at Kennedy King College, thanks to Mrs. Yvonne Best. He grew into a roller-skating expert and tennis enthusiast.
First at 4 Forum: Brock Malcolm
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brock Malcolm with Healthy Harrison joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about creating a podcast to improve the health of people in Harrison County and the process it takes getting to 100 episodes. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Operating under new management, but the same name, Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Meadowbrook is reopening. According to owner Anthony Ellis, the business is under a lease to own arrangement with Larry Morgan and his son Rocky Morgan, both of whom have many years of experience in the food service business.
First at 4 Forum: Holly Turkovich
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Holly Turkovich with the Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about Clarksburg’s First Fridays, vendors and entertainment that will be there, and the importance of highlighting local talent. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
Robert C Byrd defeats East Fairmont in a thrilling top 6 matchup in WV girl’s basketball
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C Byrd hosted East Fairmont in a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 6 of the most recent AP poll for girl’s basketball in the state of West Virginia. Heading into the contest, East Fairmont was ranked 6th and RCB was ranked 5th. View highlights and more above. Final score: 49-46 RCB.
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and...
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now. Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner. Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was...
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 5
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses finances in the New Year. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Upshur County becomes latest ‘Storm Ready’ county in West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is the latest in West Virginia to receive a special safety designation. At Thursday’s Upshur County Commission meeting, representatives from West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Office presented them with the “Storm Ready” designation. Tony Edwards from the...
Lewis-Upshur Animal Control at capacity again
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 news told you back in October about 80 dogs being seized from an Upshur county home. The case is making its way through the courts, but in the meantime it’s leaving the county’s animal control facility in a tough spot. They say every...
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
Grafton City Hospital to house Recovery to Resiliency program
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For years Grafton City Hospital had been working to create a program to assist struggling addicts. Chief Administrative Officier at the hospital, Melissa Lockwood, said thanks to U.S. Representative David McKinley, they were preparing to create their Recovery to Resiliency program. “The biggest challenge that they...
First at 4 Forum: WVU Hockey
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ashton and Wyatt with WVU’s D1 hockey team joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about having their jerseys featured nationwide, working with a young team, and how to support the team. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
